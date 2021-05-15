Traffic Fatality: 4200 Block of Southern Avenue, Southeast

Detectives with the Metropolitan Police Department's Major Crash Investigations Unit are investigating a traffic fatality resulting from a traffic crash that occurred on Friday, May 14, 2021, in the 4200 block of Southern Avenue, Southeast.

The preliminary investigation revealed that at approximately 6:49 pm, the driver of a Chrysler Pacifica was travelling southwest bound in the 4200 block of Southern Avenue, Southeast, when the driver suddenly lost control of the vehicle and crossed the centerline onto incoming traffic. The Chrysler Pacifica the struck a Metro Transit bus, head-on, that was travelling in the right lane of the northeast bound direction. DC Fire and Emergency Medical Services transported the driver of the Chrysler Pacifica to a local hospital for treatment. After all life-saving efforts failed, the victim was pronounced dead. Additionally, DC Fire and Emergency Medical Services transported the driver of the Metro Transit bus and two passengers to local hospitals for treatment of non-life threatening injuries. An additional passenger was treated on scene and released.

The decedent has been identified as 68 year-old Gregory Holloway, of Northeast, DC.

Anyone who has knowledge of this incident should call police at (202) 727-9099 or text your tip to the Department’s TEXT TIP LINE at 50411. Crime Solvers of Washington, DC currently offers a reward of up to $1,000 to anyone who provides information that leads to the arrest and indictment of the person or persons responsible for a crime committed in the District of Columbia.

