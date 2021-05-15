Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 78 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 220,507 in the last 365 days.

St Johnsbury/ Assault on Law Enforcement, Aggravated Disorderly Conduct

VSP News Release-Incident

 

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

 

NEWS RELEASE

       

CASE#: 21A401669

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Jason Schlesinger                            

STATION: VSP-St Johnsbury                    

CONTACT#: 748-3111

 

DATE/TIME: 4/17/21 / 1553 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: 58 East St, Lyndonville, VT

VIOLATION: Assault on Law Enforcement, Aggravated Disorderly Conduct

 

ACCUSED:  Kyra Carey                                             

AGE: 21 years

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Lyndonville, VT

 

VICTIM: (The Vermont State Police does not release the names of victims of

sexual assault or domestic violence.)

AGE:

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE:

 

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

On 4/17/21 at approximately 1553 hours Lyndonville Police Officers and State Troopers responded to a 911 call reporting a disturbance at 58 East St in Lyndonville. While Trooeprs Took Kyra Carey into protective custody, she attempted to bite a Troopers hand. Carey was transported to NVRH by Lyndonville Police Department, and while in the Emergency Department Carey continued to cause a disturbance for medical staff and patients. Carey was released with a citation.

 

COURT ACTION: Y

COURT DATE/TIME:  6/7/21 / 0800 hours          

COURT: Caledonia

LODGED - LOCATION: N/A    

BAIL: N/A

MUG SHOT:  NOT AVAILABLE

 

 

 

 

*Please note:  court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.

 

 

Trooper Jason Schlesinger

Vermont State Police

1068 US Route 5, Suite 1

St Johnsbury, VT 05819

(802)748-3111

 

 

You just read:

St Johnsbury/ Assault on Law Enforcement, Aggravated Disorderly Conduct

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.