St Johnsbury/ Assault on Law Enforcement, Aggravated Disorderly Conduct
VSP News Release-Incident
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#: 21A401669
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Jason Schlesinger
STATION: VSP-St Johnsbury
CONTACT#: 748-3111
DATE/TIME: 4/17/21 / 1553 hours
INCIDENT LOCATION: 58 East St, Lyndonville, VT
VIOLATION: Assault on Law Enforcement, Aggravated Disorderly Conduct
ACCUSED: Kyra Carey
AGE: 21 years
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Lyndonville, VT
VICTIM: (The Vermont State Police does not release the names of victims of
sexual assault or domestic violence.)
AGE:
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE:
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:
On 4/17/21 at approximately 1553 hours Lyndonville Police Officers and State Troopers responded to a 911 call reporting a disturbance at 58 East St in Lyndonville. While Trooeprs Took Kyra Carey into protective custody, she attempted to bite a Troopers hand. Carey was transported to NVRH by Lyndonville Police Department, and while in the Emergency Department Carey continued to cause a disturbance for medical staff and patients. Carey was released with a citation.
COURT ACTION: Y
COURT DATE/TIME: 6/7/21 / 0800 hours
COURT: Caledonia
LODGED - LOCATION: N/A
BAIL: N/A
MUG SHOT: NOT AVAILABLE
*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of
the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.
Trooper Jason Schlesinger
Vermont State Police
1068 US Route 5, Suite 1
St Johnsbury, VT 05819
(802)748-3111