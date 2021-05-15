St Johnsbury/ Assault on Law Enforcement, Aggravated Disorderly Conduct

VSP News Release-Incident

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

CASE#: 21A401669

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Jason Schlesinger

STATION: VSP-St Johnsbury

CONTACT#: 748-3111

DATE/TIME: 4/17/21 / 1553 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: 58 East St, Lyndonville, VT

VIOLATION: Assault on Law Enforcement, Aggravated Disorderly Conduct

ACCUSED: Kyra Carey

AGE: 21 years

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Lyndonville, VT

VICTIM: (The Vermont State Police does not release the names of victims of

sexual assault or domestic violence.)

AGE:

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE:

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

On 4/17/21 at approximately 1553 hours Lyndonville Police Officers and State Troopers responded to a 911 call reporting a disturbance at 58 East St in Lyndonville. While Trooeprs Took Kyra Carey into protective custody, she attempted to bite a Troopers hand. Carey was transported to NVRH by Lyndonville Police Department, and while in the Emergency Department Carey continued to cause a disturbance for medical staff and patients. Carey was released with a citation.

COURT ACTION: Y

COURT DATE/TIME: 6/7/21 / 0800 hours

COURT: Caledonia

LODGED - LOCATION: N/A

BAIL: N/A

MUG SHOT: NOT AVAILABLE

*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.

Trooper Jason Schlesinger

Vermont State Police

1068 US Route 5, Suite 1

St Johnsbury, VT 05819

(802)748-3111