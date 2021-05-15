Columbia Police Department, MSHP, and Missouri AG’s Office Conduct Joint Human Trafficking Operation, Rescue 9 Victims and 2 Children
The Columbia Police Department, Boone County Sheriff’s Office, Missouri State Highway Patrol, Missouri Attorney General’s Office, and a multitude of other local, state, and federal agencies conducted a successful joint human trafficking operation at the Holiday Inn East hotel in Columbia, Missouri last night.
The Attorney General’s Office Human Trafficking Task Force consists of law enforcement and victim service providers from around the state working together to combat human trafficking, rescue victims and make our communities safer. The agencies that participated in the operation are the Attorney General’s Office, Columbia Police Department, Boone County Sheriff’s Office, Johnson County Sheriff’s Office, Jackson County Sheriff’s Office, St. Joseph Police Department, Missouri State Highway Patrol, MSHP’s Division of Drug and Crime Control, MSPH’s Missouri Information Analysis Center, Missouri Gaming Commission, Missouri Department of Corrections, Missouri Department of Probation and Parole, Homeland Security Investigations, and the Internal Revenue Service. Rise Coalition, True North, and Relentless Pursuit provided victim services. This is an ongoing investigation, and further information cannot be released at this time, although more information may be released at a later date.
