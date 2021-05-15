Caribou Tech Honors Brendan Blackstone as CTE Student of the Year

Caribou Regional Technology Center is pleased to announce Brendan Blackstone as our Student of The Year for 2021. Brendan is the son of Dan and Sheri Blackstone and a senior at Caribou High School.

Brendan has grown up on the family farm and for those who understand what this means, it says most of what you need to know. He has the work ethic County folks are famous for throughout New England. He has had adult responsibilities of running a windrower and cultivating potatoes since his early teens. As a student in our agriculture program, he was invaluable when planting and harvesting our crop.

Brendan has been very active in the schools FFA program. He has held the offices of Sentinel, Treasurer and has been President the past two years. In each of these positions he has done a great job of keeping things organized and running smoothly. Last year he managed the school’s farm stand, making sure it was opened and closed on time. Brendan represented our program well at the State FFA competition winning gold in Farm Business Management.

This year in the welding program Brendan has again shown his leadership. The school purchased a new plasma table and Brendan took on the challenge of learning how to use it to its full capacity. He traveled to our sister tech center in Presque Isle multiple times to attend their drafting class to learn about Auto Cad. He has brought this knowledge back to our center and has shared it with the instructor and classmates.

Brendan will be an asset to the Agricultural Science and Agribusiness program at the University of Maine at Presque Isle where he will attend in the fall.

Learn more about Caribou Regional Technology Center by visiting their website, learn more about the Career and Technical Education Sites in Maine by visiting the MACTE website to see a listing by location. To learn more about Career and Technical Education, watch this short video: