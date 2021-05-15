DOT NEWS RELEASE: MAUI LANE CLOSURES FOR THE WEEK OF MAY 15 – MAY 21

Newsroom Posted on May 14, 2021 in Latest News

PLEASE NOTE:

Lane closure schedules may change at any time without further notice. All projects are weather permitting.

— HONOAPIILANI HIGHWAY (ROUTE 30) —

1) LAHAINA

Left lane closure on Honoapiilani Highway (Route 30) in the southbound direction between mile markers 19.8 and 21, Aholo Road and Lahainaluna Road, on Tuesday, May 18, from 8:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m., for landscape maintenance.

2) KAPALUA TO KAHAKULOA

Single lane closure on Honoapiilani Highway (Route 30) in both directions between mile markers 31 and 41.6, Lower Honoapiilani Road Kahekili Highway, on Monday, May 17 through Friday, May 21, from 8 a.m. to 2:30 p.m., for guardrail maintenance.

— PIILANI HIGHWAY (ROUTE 31) —

1) KIHEI

Single lane closure on Piilani Highway (Route 31) in both directions between mile markers 0.0 and 7.2, N Kihei Road and Wailea Ike Drive, on Monday, May 17, through Friday, May 21, from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., for pavement striping and rumble strip work.

— KAAHUMANU AVENUE (ROUTE 32) —

1) WAILUKU (WEEKEND WORK)

Left lane closure on Kaahumanu Avenue (Route 32) in the westbound direction between mile markers 1.4 and 1.8, S Papa Avenue and S Wakea Avenue, on Saturday, May 15, from 8 a.m. to 3:30 p.m., for power pole replacement.

— HANA HIGHWAY (ROUTES 36/360) —

1) KAHULUI

Right lane closure on Hana Highway (Route 36) in the eastbound direction between mile markers 0.0 and 9, Kaahumanu Avenue and Hookipa Park, on Wednesday, May 19 through Friday, May 21, from 7 a.m. to 4 p.m., for storm drain cleaning.

2) KAHULUI

Right lane closure on Hana Highway (Route 36) in the eastbound direction between mile markers 1.4 and 1.5, Hookele Street and Hana Highway, on Monday, May 17 through Tuesday, May 18, from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m., for power pole replacement.

3) KAHULUI

Right shoulder closure on Hana Highway (Route 36) in the eastbound direction between mile markers 1.5 and 2.4, Hookele Street and Hansen Road, on Wednesday, May 19 through Friday, May 21, from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m., for power pole replacement.

4) HAIKU

Single lane closure on Hana Highway (Route 36) in either direction at a time between mile markers 13 and 16.2., Kuiaha Road and Kaupakalua Road, on Monday, May 17 through Friday, May 21, from 6 a.m. to 3 p.m., for guardrail maintenance.

5) HAIKU

Lane shift and shoulder closure on Hana Highway (Route 36) in both directions near mile marker 13.6., Peahi Road, on Tuesday, May 18, from 8:30 a.m. to 3 p.m., for bridge inspection.

4) HAIKU TO HANA

Single lane closure on Hana Highway (Route 360) in both directions between mile markers 0.0 and 34.8, Kaupakalua Road and Uakea Road, on Monday, May 17 through Friday, May 21, from 6 a.m. to 3 p.m., for guardrail maintenance.

5) HAIKU

Right lane closure on Hana Highway (Route 360) in the eastbound direction between mile markers 1.9 and 4.5, Ulalena Loop and Door of Faith Road, on Monday, May 17 through Friday, May 21, from 8:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m, for tree trimming work.

7) HAIKU (24-HOUR/WEEKEND WORK)

Single lane closure on Hana Highway (Route 360) in the westbound direction between mile markers 2.8 and 3.2, Ulalena Loop and Waipio Road, on Saturday, May 15 through Friday, May 21, 24-hours a day, for culvert work.

6) HAIKU (24/7, WEEKEND WORK)

Single lane closure on Hana Highway (Route 360) in the eastbound direction between mile markers 12 and 12.8., Kaumahina State Wayside Park and Hana Highway, on Saturday, May 15, through Friday, May 21, 24-hours a day, for rock fall mitigation work. One lane will be closed 24/7. Temporary traffic signals will be in place to control traffic.

9) HAIKU

Single lane closure on Hana Highway (Route 360) in both directions near mile marker 19.3, Wailua Nui Stream, on Monday, May 17 through Friday, May 21, from 8:30 a.m. to 3 p.m., for rock fall barrier repair work.

— HALEAKALA HIGHWAY (ROUTES 37/377) —

1) KAHULUI (WEEKEND WORK)

Single lane closure on Haleakala Highway (Route 37) in the southbound direction near mile marker 0.0, Hana Highway and Haleakala Highway, on Saturday, May 15, from 8:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m., for power pole replacement.

2) PUUNENE (NIGHT WORK)

Single lane closure on Haleakala Highway (Route 37) in the southbound direction between mile markers 0.9 and 4.8, Haliimaile Road and Haleakala Highway, on Monday evening, May 17, through Friday morning, May 21, from 8 p.m. to 6 a.m., for paving work.

3) KULA

Right lane closure on Haleakala Highway (Route 377) in the southbound direction between mile markers 5.5 and 6, Kulalani Drive and Haleakala Highway (Route 378), on Friday, May 21, from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m., for power pole replacement.

— KULA HIGHWAY (ROUTE 37) —

1) KULA

Alternating single lane closure on Kula Highway (Route 37) in the northbound direction between mile markers 8.1 and 10, Aapueo Parkway and Omaopio Road, on Monday, May 17, through Friday, May 21, from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., for guardrail installation and shoulder paving.

— WAIEHU BEACH ROAD (ROUTE 3400) —

1) KAHULUI

Right lane closure on Waiehu Beach Road (Route 3400) in the northbound direction between mile markers 0.0 and 2.6, W Kaahumanu Avenue and Waiehu Beach Road, on Wednesday, May 19, through Friday, May 21, from 7 a.m. to 4 p.m., for storm drain cleaning.

###