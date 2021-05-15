Twitter is working on new folders within bookmarks to categorize your saved tweets

This is welcome news for those who regularly save a bunch of tweets.

According to a new finding posted by reverse engineering Jane Manchun Wong, Twitter is launching a new directories option on the Bookmarks tab, which allows users to store tweets in a series of defined categories – or ‘Collections’, as Twitter currently calls them.

As you can see here, the new process will allow you to create category folders on your Bookmarks page. You could then choose to which folder / collection you want to save a tweet when you stream it (as a last screenshot above).

It can be a handy way to keep different tweets of interest, while also pointing to the platform gradually evolving e-commerce tools, with the folders another way to locate products you are interested in, thus maximizing your shopping behavior.

During its recent Analyst Day review, Twitter provided a basic update on its evolving e-commerce tools, with Twitter’s revenue product leads Bruce Falck explain that:

“We know that people come to Twitter to communicate with brands and discuss their favorite products. In fact, you have even noticed that some businesses are already developing creative ways to make sales on our platform. This question gives us confidence in the power of the combination of time talking with a concerned and intentional audience. Imagine being able to easily discover it and quickly buy a new skin care product or trendy sneaker with just a few clicks from a brand you follow. ‘

Collections can serve an important purpose here, just like Instagram’s similar collection option, or Stored Pins on Pinterest. This actually makes the option a virtual shopping list, while the ability to move each saved tweet into a specific collection can further enhance this functionality, along with the overall user benefit of being able to store your favorite tweets in different categories.

It actually looks like a pretty simple and effective way to improve engagement with stored tweets, which Twitter probably should have added earlier. But still, it looks like it’s well on its way now, and it looks like this design sample from Wong is pretty well finished.

You can also look at the Spaces tab in the middle of the bottom function bar in these screenshots – Wong also posted about this back in March, and it also looks set for a wider launch soon, given the wider expansion of Spaces to more users earlier this month.

It will be a big step to improve the discovery of Spaces, while Twitter also wants to build algorithmic agreements to ensure that the most relevant Spaces for users are highlighted on this dedicated page.

Overall, it seems likely that we will see both features soon. We will keep you informed of any progress.