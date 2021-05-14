New law clarifies IDFG ability to enforce motorized travel restrictions on Large Tract Access properties

In 2019 Idaho Department of Fish and Game partnered with Potlatch Deltic and the North Idaho Forest Group on the Large Tracts program in which over 900,000 acres of private timber lands were opened for hunting, fishing, trapping, wildlife viewing, hiking, and recreation. Additionally IDFG’s Access Yes! program currently has over 90 participating private landowners involved providing access to over 270,000 acres of private lands and 370,000 acres of public lands.

Many of the lands enrolled in both the Large Tracts and Access Yes! programs have restrictions on the use of motorized vehicles however state law previously did not exist to fully enforce those restrictions.

The 2021 Idaho legislative session House Bill 187 was passed clarifying that Idaho Fish and Game has authority to enforce motorized vehicle restrictions on private property under recreational access agreements with IDFG and the landowner. Those new restrictions are listed within Idaho State code 36-126. Under this new state law violation of travel restrictions would result in an infraction for first time offenders and a misdemeanor for any second or further violations. Contact the Clearwater regional office at (208) 799-5010 for more information.

Watch the video below to learn more about the Large Tracts properties and partnerships.

For more information on the Large Tracts program: Access - Large Tracts Program | Idaho Fish and Game

For more information on Access Yes!: Access Yes! | Idaho Fish and Game

For more information on House Bill 187 and Idaho State code 36-126: HOUSE BILL 187 – Idaho State Legislature