Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 280 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 220,702 in the last 365 days.

Governor Ron DeSantis Appoints Four to the Florida Communities Trust Governing Board

Tallahassee, Fla. — Today, Governor Ron DeSantis announced the appointment of Deborah Denys, Gregory Jones, Frank Mingo and Joseph Durso to the Florida Communities Trust Governing Board.

Deborah Denys

Denys, of New Smyrna Beach, is a former member of the Volusia County Council. Previously, she served as Chair of the Early Learning Coalition of Flagler and Volusia Counties and as a Volusia County School Board member. Denys has volunteered her time with the Indian River Lagoon Council, River to Sea Transportation Planning Organization and the Central Florida Metropolitan Planning Organization. She earned her bachelor’s degree in business management from the University of Phoenix.

 

Gregory Jones

Jones, of Tampa, is the Tampa Division Manager for ICI Homes. Previously, he was a Senior Project Manager for WCI Communities. Jones has volunteered his time on the Escambia County Tourism Development Council and West End Advisory Board.

Frank Mingo

Mingo, of Miami Lakes, is a real estate broker at All Out Realty. Previously, he was an executive with the Oliva Cigar Company and Vice Mayor of the Town of Miami Lakes where he served on the Economic Development Committee.

Joseph Durso

Durso, of Longwood, is Vice President of Public Affairs for Embrace Families. He is a former Commissioner for the City of Longwood. Durso has also served as a member of Leadership Florida and on the Orlando Economic Partnership’s Central Florida Water Initiative. He earned bachelor’s degrees in social science and political science from Florida State University, a master of professional studies from George Washington University and a master of public administration from Harvard University.

These appointments are subject to confirmation by the Florida Senate.

###

You just read:

Governor Ron DeSantis Appoints Four to the Florida Communities Trust Governing Board

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.