Governor Ron DeSantis Appoints Four to the Florida Communities Trust Governing Board

Tallahassee, Fla. — Today, Governor Ron DeSantis announced the appointment of Deborah Denys, Gregory Jones, Frank Mingo and Joseph Durso to the Florida Communities Trust Governing Board.

Deborah Denys

Denys, of New Smyrna Beach, is a former member of the Volusia County Council. Previously, she served as Chair of the Early Learning Coalition of Flagler and Volusia Counties and as a Volusia County School Board member. Denys has volunteered her time with the Indian River Lagoon Council, River to Sea Transportation Planning Organization and the Central Florida Metropolitan Planning Organization. She earned her bachelor’s degree in business management from the University of Phoenix.

Gregory Jones

Jones, of Tampa, is the Tampa Division Manager for ICI Homes. Previously, he was a Senior Project Manager for WCI Communities. Jones has volunteered his time on the Escambia County Tourism Development Council and West End Advisory Board.

Frank Mingo

Mingo, of Miami Lakes, is a real estate broker at All Out Realty. Previously, he was an executive with the Oliva Cigar Company and Vice Mayor of the Town of Miami Lakes where he served on the Economic Development Committee.

Joseph Durso

Durso, of Longwood, is Vice President of Public Affairs for Embrace Families. He is a former Commissioner for the City of Longwood. Durso has also served as a member of Leadership Florida and on the Orlando Economic Partnership’s Central Florida Water Initiative. He earned bachelor’s degrees in social science and political science from Florida State University, a master of professional studies from George Washington University and a master of public administration from Harvard University.

These appointments are subject to confirmation by the Florida Senate.

###