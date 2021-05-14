Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Masks stay on in California courts, for now, despite new CDC directives

(Subscription required) Asked if mask wearing requirements would be lifted, court leadership in Los Angeles, San Diego, Sacramento, Orange County, San Bernardino, Santa Barbara, Ventura County, Alameda County, and Riverside County said they would make no changes until local health officials said it was safe to do so.

