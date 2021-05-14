Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 368 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 221,052 in the last 365 days.

Facebook shares new research on emerging consumer behavior in New Zealand [Infographic]

The COVID-19 pandemic has had a huge impact on almost everything we do, changing interactive behaviors related to work, social activities, shopping, and most things in between.

It also inspired a lot to evaluate their daily processes and reflect on how they spend their time – which according to new research from Facebook, are inspiring whole new perspectives and habits.

As explained by Facebook:

“The pace of modern life can be quite insane. One of the biggest gifts to highlight the constraints imposed by COVID-19 was for many people a chance to slow down, reflect and be more mindful. be on what they do. “

In order to provide more insight into this, Facebook has a new study looking at emerging behavior in New Zealand, based on a study of more than 5,000 New Zealanders, conducted over a six-month period.

The results show that New Zealand consumers are increasingly looking for lifestyle improvements, self-improvement and support from local businesses.

Facebook has put together their findings in the infographic below. And although the findings here are limited to the New Zealand market, these trends probably also reflect broader global shifts due to the pandemic.

It is worth considering in your process.

You can read Facebook’s full ‘Future Now NZ’ report here.

You just read:

Facebook shares new research on emerging consumer behavior in New Zealand [Infographic]

Distribution channels: Media, Advertising & PR


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.