Facebook shares new research on emerging consumer behavior in New Zealand [Infographic]

The COVID-19 pandemic has had a huge impact on almost everything we do, changing interactive behaviors related to work, social activities, shopping, and most things in between.

It also inspired a lot to evaluate their daily processes and reflect on how they spend their time – which according to new research from Facebook, are inspiring whole new perspectives and habits.

As explained by Facebook:

“The pace of modern life can be quite insane. One of the biggest gifts to highlight the constraints imposed by COVID-19 was for many people a chance to slow down, reflect and be more mindful. be on what they do. “

In order to provide more insight into this, Facebook has a new study looking at emerging behavior in New Zealand, based on a study of more than 5,000 New Zealanders, conducted over a six-month period.

The results show that New Zealand consumers are increasingly looking for lifestyle improvements, self-improvement and support from local businesses.

Facebook has put together their findings in the infographic below. And although the findings here are limited to the New Zealand market, these trends probably also reflect broader global shifts due to the pandemic.

It is worth considering in your process.

You can read Facebook’s full ‘Future Now NZ’ report here.