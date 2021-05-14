Man Charged in Drug-Related Death of Cumberland County Woman

CUMBERLAND COUNTY – A joint investigation by special agents with the Drug Investigation Division of the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation, Cumberland County Sheriff’s Department, High Intensity Drug Trafficking Area (HIDTA) Task Force, and the TBI Overdose Death Task Force has resulted in the indictment of a Cumberland County man, in connection to the drug-related death of a Crossville woman.

On June 28, 2020, Agents joined deputies in investigating the death of Madison Christine Brown (DOB 11/19/1998). She was found deceased on June 27, 2020. Her cause of death was determined to be methamphetamine toxicity. The investigation identified Mark Brown as the individual who provided her methamphetamine on the night of her death.

On April 26th, the Cumberland County Grand Jury returned indictments, charging Mark Christopher Brown (DOB 12/26/1976) with one count of Second Degree Murder, one count of Sale of a Schedule II Controlled Substance, and one count of Delivery of a Schedule II Controlled Substance. Brown was served on those charges today, and booked at the Cumberland County Jail on a $150,000 bond.