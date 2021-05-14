Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Arrest Made in a Robbery (Force and Violence) Offense: 4100 Block of Hunt Place, Northeast

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department's Sixth District announce an arrest has been made in reference to a Robbery (Force and Violence) offense that occurred on Thursday, May 13, 2021, in the 4100 block of Hunt Place, Northeast.

At approximately 8:16 am, the suspect approached the victim at the listed location. The suspect assaulted the victim, took the victim’s property then fled the scene.

On Thursday, May 13, 2021, 31 year-old Christopher Wise, of Northeast, DC, was arrested and charged with Robbery (Force and Violence).

