40th Street Bridge Inspection Starts Monday in Pittsburgh

Pittsburgh, PA – PennDOT District 11 is announcing bridge inspection activities on the 40th Street Bridge, which carries Route 2124 over the Allegheny River in the City of Pittsburgh, Allegheny County, will begin Monday, May 17 weather permitting.

Single-lane restrictions will occur on the bridge between Route 28 and Foster Street from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. daily through Monday, May 31.

Crews from HDR, Inc. and the Sofis Rigging Company will conduct the bridge inspection activities.

Motorists can check conditions on more than 40,000 roadway miles by visiting www.511PA.com. 511PA, which is free and available 24 hours a day, provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information and access to more than 1,000 traffic cameras.

511PA is also available through a smartphone application for iPhone and Android devices, by calling 5-1-1, or by following regional Twitter alerts accessible on the 511PA website.

MEDIA CONTACT: Steve Cowan, 412-429-5010

# # #

40th Street Bridge Inspection Starts Monday in Pittsburgh

