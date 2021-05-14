40th Street Bridge Inspection Starts Monday in Pittsburgh

​

Pittsburgh, PA – PennDOT District 11 is announcing bridge inspection activities on the 40th Street Bridge, which carries Route 2124 over the Allegheny River in the City of Pittsburgh, Allegheny County, will begin Monday, May 17 weather permitting.

Single-lane restrictions will occur on the bridge between Route 28 and Foster Street from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. daily through Monday, May 31.

Crews from HDR, Inc. and the Sofis Rigging Company will conduct the bridge inspection activities.

MEDIA CONTACT: Steve Cowan, 412-429-5010

