PennDOT Announces Traffic Stoppages at the Salona Interchange

Lock Haven, PA – The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) issued an update today on a Route 220 project in Castanea Township, Clinton County. The work is part of a larger project to improve the ride quality and extend the useful life of approximately 43 miles of roadway on 12 different routes in Centre and Clinton counties.

Work on this project will be done in accordance with Centers for Disease Control and state Department of Health guidance as well as a project-specific COVID-19 safety plan, which includes protocols for social distancing, use of face coverings, personal and job site cleaning protocols, management of entries to the job site and relevant training.

PennDOT advises motorists to anticipate traffic stoppages when merging on or off Route 220 at the Salona interchange early next week. These stoppages are tentatively scheduled for Tuesday, May 18, and Wednesday, May 19. They will not exceed 15 minutes at a time, and flaggers in the roadway will direct traffic.

Additionally, PennDOT advises motorists the contractor will continue implementing short-term closures of the left (passing) and right (travel) lanes throughout the entire work zone, which encompasses Route 220 northbound and southbound between Salona and McElhattan. The contractor will lift these closures at the end of each workday.

Overall work on this route includes removing existing pavement markings, pavement patching, roadway resurfacing and painting new pavement markings. The contractor anticipates completing the resurfacing work by early June. All work is weather and schedule dependent.

Motorists can check conditions on major roadways by visiting www.511PA.com. 511PA, which is free and available 24 hours a day, provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information and access to more than 1,000 traffic cameras.

511PA is also available through a smartphone application for iPhone and Android devices, by calling 5-1-1, or by following regional Twitter alerts accessible on the 511PA website.

