Travel Advisory: Overnight Closures Coming for Ramps at the I-95/Route 10 Interchange in Cranston

Starting on Sunday night, May 16, the Rhode Island Department of Transportation (RIDOT) will close two ramps during overnight hours five nights at the I-95/Route 10 interchange in Cranston for bridge construction. This work will leave a rough driving surface on the ramps.

The closures will last from 9 p.m. to 6 a.m. each night, Sunday through Thursday, May 16-20. The affected ramps, closure details and detours include:

I-95 North to Route 10 North: Closed Sunday-Tuesday nights. Motorists on I-95 North will take Exit 16 and stay right for the Elmwood Avenue ramp. They will then turn left at the traffic signal and turn right onto an on-ramp for Route 10 North.

Route 10 South to I-95 North: Closed Tuesday-Thursday nights. Motorists on Route 10 South will use the ramp to I-95 South and reverse direction to I-95 North at Exit 15 (Jefferson Boulevard).

RIDOT does not expect this work will cause travel delays but drivers should reduce their speeds through the work zones.

Intermittent overnight closures may be needed over the next three months for these ramps, and barriers will be installed to narrow travel lanes starting on or about May 23. All closure information will be posted at www.ridot.net/traveladvisories.

The bridge work is part of the $37.7 million Bridge Group 32 project, which will rehabilitate these two ramp bridges, called Huntington North and South bridges. The project also includes replacement of the two large bridges carrying I-95 over Elmwood Avenue and Wellington Avenue, which will be underway in 2022.

All construction projects are subject to changes in schedule and scope depending on needs, circumstances, findings, and weather.

The Bridge Group 32 Project was made possible by RhodeWorks, RIDOT's ongoing commitment to repair structurally deficient bridges and bring Rhode Island's transportation infrastructure into a state of good repair, promote economic development, and create jobs. Learn more at www.ridot.net/RhodeWorks.