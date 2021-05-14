New Hampshire Supreme Court Issues Final Emergency Order Restoring Additional In-Person Court Operations Some COVID-19 precautions and protocols remain in place CONCORD, NH – The New Hampshire Supreme Court issued an amended emergency order on Friday, May 14, as the Judicial Branch continues restoration of normal operations. Under the new order, effective May 18: The Supreme Court building will be open to the public during normal business hours permitting full access to the clerk’s office and public kiosk;

The Law Library will be open to the public during normal business hours;

All Superior and Circuit Court courthouses and clerks’ offices will be open to the public during normal business hours but public kiosks will not be available;

In the Superior Court, grand jury and jury trials will continue to be conducted on an in-person basis and will be expanded to include concurrent jury trials in the same courthouse. While all courthouses will be open to the public, obtaining forms and information remotely from the New Hampshire Judicial Branch website is encouraged. Citizens seeking information regarding court cases may also contact the Information Center at 855-212-1234 for assistance. Jury trial protocols have been updated and can be found on the website. During the past pandemic year, the courts have remained open and responsive to the needs of the public. This restoration of in-person operations has been made possible by following public health experts’ advice, adhering to CDC guidelines, and leveraging remote technologies to enhance the delivery of court functions. Court operations have been modified under a series of emergency orders. The order issued today will be the last emergency order. To improve access to justice and maintain efficiencies realized during the pandemic, the Superior Court and the Circuit Court will be issuing administrative orders that make telephonic and video hearings a normal feature of their ongoing operations. More information and the Supreme Court’s extended and amended order as well as details about COVID-related precautions still in place can be found at: https://www.courts.state.nh.us/supreme/orders/index.htm ### Susan Warner Communications Manager NH Judicial Branch One Charles Doe Drive Concord, NH 03301 Cell: 802-299-6945 www.courts.state.nh.us