Gov. Cox appoints Jeffry Ross to the Eighth District Juvenile Court

May 14, 2021

SALT LAKE CITY (May 14, 2021) — Gov. Spencer J. Cox appointed Jeffry Ross to the Eighth District Juvenile Court bench.

“Jeffry’s wealth of experience working both family law cases as well as his defense work in the juvenile courts make him an ideal candidate to serve in this capacity,” Gov. Cox said. “I thank him for his willingness to serve the public on the bench.”

Ross currently serves as an attorney at Stowell, Crayk & Bown, LLC practicing in the areas of child welfare, juvenile delinquency, criminal  defense, immigration law and family law, a position he’s held since May 2012. He also holds a defense service provider contract for the Eighth District Juvenile Court in Uintah County. Prior to his current position, he served as an associate attorney at Alverson, Taylor, Mortensen & Sanders in Las Vegas. 

Ross received his J.D. with high honors from the University of Utah S.J. Quinney College of Law, and graduated with a bachelor of arts degree in Law & Constitutional Studies with a Spanish minor from Utah State University.

“I am grateful and humbled to be appointed to the Eighth District Juvenile Court,” Ross said. “ I look forward to serving families and children in our community in this capacity.”

The governor’s nominations are subject to confirmation by the Utah Senate.

