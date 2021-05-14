Facebook publishes new guide to performing effective live events

Facebook has a new guide on how to use live videos to run more efficient business opportunities, with a specific focus on the live video functionality within Facebook Workplace, and how the professional platform tools can offer more options for improving remote workflows.

As explained by Facebook:

“Today, more companies are adopting live videos and solutions that empower them to overcome current internal communication gaps. They even use Live video to improve employee well-being and to build a sense of community which you can find out more about in this toolkit. “

The ten-page guide contains 6 key elements:

The focus is therefore clearly on Workplace and on the video tools available in the app. However, the specific tips here are relevant to video connection and events, and they can help guide your process, even if you are not on the Workplace platform.

Facebook provides an in-depth overview of each element, including tips and comments on how to maximize live video in your connection process.

Again, the basic core of the tips applies to any live event – and while most notes are likely as you would expect, there are some worthy reminders and tips in them that can help you plan, and ensure that you correct it. all the boxes for your live streams.

If you want to run a live stream for your business – internally or externally – it may be worthwhile to refresh yourself on all the key elements and ensure you cover your base.

You can download Facebook’s 6 Steps to use Live Video for Effective Guide to Business Opportunities here.