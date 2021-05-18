Tell Your Cannabis story on Pro Cannabis Media & Win with yourstori.com and TheRCU.org - Has cannabis changed your life? Tell the world on procannabismedia.com

BOSTON, MA, USA, May 18, 2021 / EINPresswire.com / -- Cannabis has saved my life! Cannabis has changed my life! Anyone who has been involved with the reform movement ending prohibition of cannabis internationally has heard these types of stories, now Pro Cannabis Media wants to share them with the world.Pro Cannabis Media has teamed up with a Canadian cannabis education company Responsible Cannabis Use (RCU) to create a promotional campaign called “Tell us Your Cannabis Story and win with yourstori.com”.“I started Pro Cannabis Media with the purpose of sharing these kinds of stories in the industry’s own words.” Said Jimmy Young founder of PCM, “Traditional media continues to uphold the racist stigma about cannabis based on lies and misinformation for decades. Anecdotal stories started this movement, and now science and research is backing it up. We want to offer a fair and safe media outlet to share these stories.”Afshin Mousavian is the CEO of RCU, the company that created Stori, the purpose-built cannabis storage solution. Stori recently won a gold award at the International MUSE Awards for its industrial design. “We are very excited to team up with Pro Cannabis Media on this promotion and offer our Stori as a prize for the PCM Tell Us Your Story promotion. We both live our own brands, and share a similar vision of responsible cannabis use.”ProCannabisMedia.com is where entrants can share their stories on video (less than :90), or in text (500 words or less). PCM will pick five finalists each month who will win PCM “It’s A Whole New World of Weed” T-shirts. One of those finalists will receive a Stori cannabis storage unit with a retail value of $220 USD ($250CD). PCM will be giving away one unit per month and announcing the winner and finalists on their regularly scheduled weekly live streamed talk show at 4PM on Fridays called The Green Rush Live.About Stori - Stori is the modern way to store cannabis and keep track of your preferences. Learn more at yourstori.comAbout Pro Cannabis Media – PCM is a content distribution network based in a suburb of Boston, MA. PCM produces three original programs a week including a weekly Weed Talk News show, In The Weeds with Jimmy Young podcast, and the live streamed Green Rush show on Fridays at 4PM. PCM live streams content from five other producers of news, information, talk, and educational content 24-7 on PCMTV on ROKU’s streaming channels, Twitch, YouTube, Facebook, and their own website procannabismedia.comContact: Jimmy Young 617-943-3724 or jimmy@procannabismedia.comCEO of RCU - Afshin Mousavian afshin@thercu.org

