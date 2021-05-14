Expert warns of reverting to pre-pandemic business procedures

Center for Accounting Transformation: Visit improvetheworld.net. IntrapriseTechKnowlogies: Visit https://www.intraprise.us/ Donny Shimamoto, CPA, founder of IntrapriseTechKnowlogies and Center for Accounting Transformation

Businesses were forced to change processes during the pandemic. However, experts say going back to pre-pandemic ways could force a business out of business.

HONOLULU, HAWAII, UNITED STATES, May 14, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- For many in business, getting a company to adopt new technology can be a gargantuan challenge. Most were forced to change by the COVID-19 pandemic. However, one expert warns that going back to previous processes could be costly.

In a recent podcast, “Future Proof with Bill Sheridan,” hosted by the Maryland Association of Certified Public Accountants, Donny Shimamoto, CPA, CITP, CGMA, the founder and managing director of IntrapriseTechKnowlogies, said organizations that revert to how they used to do business pre-pandemic rather than grow and incorporate newer technologies could be on the outside looking in.

“I think they’re going to slowly start to disappear,” he said, explaining that adopting new tech applications should be routine for forward thinking companies . “This is going to be the new normal. This whole remote work, hybrid work, digitalized work, all of this is the new normal.”

“The pandemic really forced adoption of technology in a way that really needed to happen,” Shimamoto added. “We've had these technologies for so long. It's not like it was like everyone all of a sudden adopted all this cutting-edge stuff with all this risk. These were tried and true technologies, and that's a good thing to me.”

A member of the Information Systems and Controls Task Force for the CPA Evolution project—an effort led by the American Institute of CPAs and the National Association of State Boards of Accountancy to transform the CPA licensure model—Shimamoto announced the launch of Center for Accounting Transformation, a scalable approach to digital transformation that focuses on concepts, competency and coaching.

“There are professionals who are ready to be future ready now, and that moves from the traditional credit hour learning to competency learning,” Shimamoto said. “That means not only embracing new knowledge, but also understanding how to apply it and make it work for you, your company and your clients.

“Our cadre of instructors, who are also certified business professionals, help lead [learners] through concept understanding, guiding through competency in implementing concepts, then work together through coaching to continue the education. This enables learners to quickly apply digital transformation skills in their daily work, increasing their efficiency and effectiveness on the job.”

The Center for Accounting Transformation offers continuing education through alliances with professional associations. Additionally, the Center offers an online community, a DIY toolkit for companies that wish to begin their transformation, research services and the opportunity to participate in research projects.

Shimamoto believes implementation of the Center’s work will lead to more engaged teams prepared to be catalysts for change that will also improve world economies. “It may sound simple, but accountants offer hope. We give others peace of mind when it comes to their taxes, financial planning, business planning and more,” he said. “Together, we really can change the world.”

