Carefree Boat Club of Seattle Adds 2 New Locations In the Pacific Northwest, Bellingham and Des Moines, WA
2 new locations added to the Pacific Northwest, Bellingham, and Des Moines, bringing the total to 7 local locations where members get unlimited boating.SEATTLE, WA, USA, May 14, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Carefree Boat Club of Seattle is pleased to announce that they have recently added two new locations to the Pacific Northwest – Bellingham and Des Moines - bringing the total to 7 local locations where members get unlimited boating. Their brand new boats are well equipped for fishing, cruising, and enjoying time on the water. Bellingham and Des Moines each are offering three brand new 2021 model year boats.
In an ever-increasing effort to provide more value and listen to their members, Carefree has stepped up to the plate.
As owner Justin Wolff says, “The recent additions of our new locations will allow Bellingham and Des Moines residents unlimited access to our upscale fleet of boats, as well as give our current members two additional marinas to boat from.”
Carefree Boat Club offers members unlimited use of its fleet of boats and has over 100 locations nationwide. If you are new to boating and lack training, an avid fisherman looking for more time on the water, a busy young professional or family trying to fit it all in, or a retiree tired of the strains of boating, CBC welcomes you to learn more about what the club can do for you. For more information about Carefree Boat Club Seattle visit: https://carefreeboats.com/locations/seattle-wa/
Jonathan Johnson
Streamline Results
+1 805-409-9011
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
LinkedIn