Missouri Attorney General Statement on St. Louis County Lifting COVID-19 Restrictions

Missouri Attorney General Eric Schmitt released the following statement after St. Louis County rescinded their "Reopen STL" Order and lifted restrictions: 

"Just 3 days after I filed suit, St. Louis County has lifted their restrictions. Citizens of St. Louis County will no longer be subjected to the one man COVID rule of County Executive Sam Page - this is a great victory for the people of St. Louis County. I will continue to fight to ensure that Missourians' rights and freedoms are protected."

