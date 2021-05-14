Bridge Replacement and Roadway Improvement Project on Route 985 (Somerset Pike) and T-586 (Brehm Road) Entering Next Stage in Somerset County

The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) today announced Kukurin Contracting, of Export, will start Tuesday, May 18, on the second phase of work to complete the bridge replacement on Route 985 (Somerset Pike), as well as the reconstruction of the T-586 (Brehm Road) intersection in Jenner Township, Somerset County.

On Tuesday, traffic at the intersection of Route 985 (Somerset Pike) and Gilbert Hollow Road will be placed under temporary traffic signals. The contractor will need to redirect traffic in order to start demolition work on the on Route 985 (Somerset Pike) bridge near the intersection of T-721 (Pelesky Road). The northbound lane of Route 985 (Somerset Pike) will close, leaving the southbound lane to function as a single-lane roadway for approximately 700 feet. Replacement of the existing bridge with a new box culvert will be done one half at a time.

Also taking place next week will be the closing of T-586 (Brehm Road) so the contractor can reconstruct its intersection with Route 985 (Somerset Pike). This work requires a detour to be placed. Traffic will be detoured around the construction site using Miller Road, Jerome Hill Road and Route 985 (Somerset Pike).

Motorist should expect delays and are urged to use caution while driving through all work zones and watch for changing traffic patterns. This stage of work is scheduled to be completed by June 16, at which time additional shifting of traffic patterns will take place in preparation for the third phase of the project.

Overall work on this $1.6 million project includes minor approach work, drainage and guide rail upgrade and is expected to be completed by the end of September 2021. All work is weather dependent.

Work on this project will be in accordance with Centers for Disease Control and state Department of Health guidance as well as a project-specific COVID-19 safety plan, which will include protocols for social distancing, use of face coverings, personal and job-site cleaning protocols, management of entries to the job-site, and relevant training.

Media contact: Monica R. Jones, 814-696-7105

