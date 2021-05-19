A New Apex for Apacer's Anti-Sulfuration Technology Passing Industry’s Highest Level of Anti-Corrosion Certification
Apacer Anti-Sulfuration SSDs have passed industry’s highest level of Anti-Corrosion Certification ANSI/ISA 71.04 G3 air corrosion certification test.FREMONT, CA, USA, May 19, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- A New Apex for Apacer's Anti-Sulfuration Technology
Passing Industry’s Highest Level of Anti-Corrosion Certification
Fremont, California, May 19, 2021 - Global air pollution is becoming increasingly serious. Studies show that sulfurized corrosive gas in the air can compromise electronic components, which in turn affects the life and reliability of electronic devices. Apacer, a global leader in industrial SSD and DRAM manufacturing, has achieved another pinnacle in its patented anti-sulfuration technology. The company’s industrial SSDs have passed the industry's highest level ANSI/ISA 71.04 G3 air corrosion certification test as certified by the American National Standards Institute/ International Society of Automation. Applications such as 5G, AIoT high-speed networking and edge computing will all benefit greatly from this protection against sulfuration and other negative effects that may arise in harsh environments. Apacer’s anti-sulfuration technology also substantially improves product reliability and durability, gives long-term stability to system operation, and lengthens the overall service life of the system.
Both indoor and outdoor environments can contain sulfurized corrosive gas, which can cause corrosion or creep corrosion. In electronic products that contain circuit boards and components, this leads to premature wear-outs and can radically shorten the operational lifetime of a device. There are some products on the market that are labeled “anti-sulfuration,” but the majority only add a layer of sulfur-resistant material to the resistive electrode layer to avoid direct contact between the electrode layer and sulfide gas, a method that is often affected by the deviation or adverse effects of the sulfur-resistant layer due to process problems. Apacer takes a different approach. Special alloy materials that resist corrosion are used in the construction of the electrode layer, allowing the industrial anti-sulfuration SSD to achieve a complete air barrier through rigorously inspected materials and technologies. The SSD has undergone complete FoS (Flower of Sulfur) and MFG (Mixed Flowing Gas) anti-corrosion verification tests, proving it has the best resistance to silver corrosion, copper corrosion and corrosion creep.
According to research institute IDC, the global smart city expenditure in 2020 is estimated to be approximately 124 billion U.S. dollars and is predicted to reach a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 14.6% before 2024. The highest priorities of the forecasted expenditures include data-driven public safety, flexible energy management and infrastructure, and smart transportation. Among them, smart transportation and fixed video surveillance are two major categories within global expenditures. Highway vehicle identification and traffic monitoring equipment can be affected by exposure to high levels of air pollution and acid rain, which often leads to early equipment or system failure. This instability inevitably results in substantial cost increases in maintenance manpower and resources. In order to better resolve these pain points, Apacer took the initiative to improve its anti-sulfuration protection technology and achieve the highest industrial level of certification. Apacer believes that the constant development of anti-sulfuration technology will ensure the best protection for equipment. The company has successfully entered the world-renowned cloud computing service and e-commerce platform supply chain to create the greatest service value for customers. Apacer's industrial anti-sulfuration SSD is manufactured with industrial-grade ICs and components, can be equipped with various value-added application technologies to provide diversified specification options, and resists harsh conditions in indoor and outdoor monitoring, 5G base stations, petrochemical minerals, high-speed networked servers, and edge computing applications. It provides the best method for keeping electronic devices functioning properly in polluted environments.
【About Apacer】
Apacer crosses over memory module, industrial SSD, and consumer digital product fields and is a leading global manufacturer that integrates R&D, design, manufacturing, and sales capabilities. It has continually developed trustworthy and innovative products and services that comply with the brand spirit “Access the best” since its establishment. Apacer customer groups include global dealers, equipment manufacturers, and retail customers. We provide high performance, high stability, and high value memory module and flash memory to customers, and we also create innovative digital storage and peripheral products that allow consumers to easily record their daily lives and store and share digital data.
Lynne Hsu
Apacer
+1 408-518-8657
lhsu@apacerus.com