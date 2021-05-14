Ginseng Board of Wisconsin Election Period Now Open

Release Date: May 14, 2021

Media Contact: Morgan Cavitt, Public Information Officer, (608) 224-5041, morgan.cavitt@wisconsin.gov

MADISON – Wisconsin ginseng growers have until June 15, 2021 to vote to elect three new members to the Ginseng Board of Wisconsin. The nominees are:

Joe Heil – Edgar, Wisconsin

David Schumacher – Marathon, Wisconsin

Meilyn V. Xiong – Wausau, Wisconsin

Eligible growers can vote for the nominated growers or write in other eligible producers. Nominations were due April 1, 2021.

The Wisconsin Department of Agriculture, Trade and Consumer Protection (DATCP) will mail ballots to eligible ginseng growers during the week of May 15, 2021. Growers that have not received a ballot by May 22, 2021 ​can request one by contacting Debbie Gegare, DATCP Market Orders Program Coordinator, at 608-224-5116 or debbie.gegare@wisconsin.gov. Ballots must be emailed or postmarked by June 15, 2021.

Elected producers will serve three-year terms beginning July 1, 2021 and ending June 30, 2024.

The Ginseng Board of Wisconsin is composed of seven at-large producers that are responsible for administering Wisconsin's Ginseng Marketing Order. The board secures and distributes funding for research, education, and promotion of Wisconsin-grown ginseng.

DATCP administers elections for all Wisconsin market orders. To learn more about the market order boards, visit https://datcp.wi.gov/Pages/About_Us/MarketingBoards.aspx.

