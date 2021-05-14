Missouri Court of Appeals, Western District, updates response to COVID-19, plans to resume in-person proceedings

14 May 2021

KANSAS CITY, Mo. – Consistent with the Missouri Supreme Court’s revised Operational Directives for easing COVID-19 restrictions on in-person proceedings effective March 26, 2021, the Missouri Court of Appeals, Western District, announces a change in its operational phase effective June 1, 2021, and the resumption of in-person oral arguments effective July 1, 2021.

The Missouri Court of Appeals, Western District, will move from Operating Phase Three to Operating Phase Four on June 1, 2021. During Operating Phase Four, visitors to the courthouse will continue to be required to satisfy routine COVID-19 screening criteria for entry into the building. Face coverings must be worn, and social distancing will be required, at all times in public areas of the building, and in all non-public areas of the building where social distancing cannot be maintained.

This court's prior order dated January 29, 2021, is vacated effective June 1, 2021. This court’s prior order dated March 23, 2020, temporarily suspending Western District Special Rule 12 requirements to file paper copies is vacated effective June 1, 2021. This court’s prior order dated March 24, 2020, regarding conducting all oral arguments by video conference, consistent with instructions provided by the clerk’s office, is vacated effective July 1, 2021. The court will resume in-person oral argument as of July 1, 2021, subject to the ability to request virtually conducted oral argument on terms and conditions described on the court’s published dockets.

For additional information concerning the status of an appeal or the court’s operations, please call the clerk’s office at (816) 889-3600.

Contact: Kimberly K. Boeding, clerk of court

Missouri Court of Appeals, Western District

(816) 889-3600

