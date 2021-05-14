Episcopal School Of Jacksonville Updates Its COVID-19 Operational Plan

One of Florida's best college-preparatory educational schools has made updates to its operational plan.

JACKSONVILLE, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, May 14, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Representatives with the Episcopal School of Jacksonville (ESJ) announced that they will continue to update their COVID-19 operational plan in accordance with state and federal compliance guidelines.

"ESJ is committed to provide ongoing information as to how the school is operating while COVID-19 is still present in our community. These updates provide guidance when community members are either suspected or confirmed to have COVID-19," said Meg Sacks, director of marketing, and spokesperson for ESJ. "In all cases, parents must immediately inform the appropriate individual for the campus of all suspected or verified COVID-19 cases. Tonya Carter, school nurse, will be responsible for all case management and contact tracing. This excludes daily health checks of which the school will already be aware."

ESJ, according to Sacks, provides an exceptional college-preparatory education within an academically challenging and caring environment focused on a balanced experience. Episcopal's Portrait of a Graduate is an individual who seeks understanding, develops a sense of self, lives with honor and purpose, and pursues a life of faith. Episcopal is built on Four Pillars -- Academics, Spiritual Life, Fine Arts, and Athletics -- which encourage personal development in every aspect of the lives of our students, helping each child reach his or her unique potential.

Sacks revealed that the new protocols list five scenarios for individuals being evaluated and outline when the individual may return to school.

For example, one of the five scenarios is if a person is sick with symptoms to assume and act accordingly as if there is a possible COVID-19 infection (includes a failed health check). “Your child must be seen or be consulted by a doctor within 24 hours to rule out COVID-19. Contact the school nurse or delegated nurse with your doctor's recommendation before returning to school," highlighted Sacks.

Individuals can view the complete list of protocol updates here.

ESJ, Sacks noted, is committed to small class size and an environment that is safe, achievement-oriented, supportive, and positive.

The school enrolls approximately 1,300 total students from age 1 to grade 12. Lower School campuses (age 1 through grade 6) enroll more than 200 students; Middle School (grades 6-8) enrolls more than 300 students; Upper School (grades 9-12) enrolls more than 500 students.

For more information, please visit https://esj.org/about/.

Contact Details:

4455 Atlantic Boulevard

Jacksonville, FL 32207

United States