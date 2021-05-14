Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Bren-Tronics, Inc. Awarded Conformal Wearable Battery (CWB) Manufacturing Contract by U.S. Army

Bren-Tronics, a Long Island, New York-based Reliable Rechargeable Battery Maker, Meets Next Generation Power Demands of the U.S. Army

Soldier power demands have continually increased, requiring centralized, rugged and wearable power solutions,”
— Doug Petito, Senior Vice President, Bren-Tronics, Inc.

COMMACK, NY, US, May 14, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Today’s modern warriors require rugged lightweight gear to support them in any environment. This includes a power source for warfighters’ critical navigation, communications, and combat equipment. The Conformal Wearable Battery (CWB) meets that need. Bren-Tronics, Inc. is the only small business among the four awardees for the $1.25 Billion Indefinite Delivery / Indefinite Quantity (IDIQ) contract to manufacture the CWB by the U.S. Army Contracting Command, Aberdeen Proving Ground. The Bren-Tronics, Inc. CWB is the result of years of development and lessons learned from our existing wearable soldier power products, including batteries, chargers, and accessories. More information about Bren-Tronics and its reliable rechargeable power products is available at https://www.bren-tronics.com.

The Conformal Wearable Battery (CWB) is a centralized energy source that will power the Nett Warrior (NW) suite of electronic devices – an integrated Situational Awareness (SA) system used during combat operations, including the Integrated Visual Augmentation System (IVAS) from Microsoft, and Next Generation Squad Weapons (NGSW). The Bren-Tronics, Inc. CWB is compliant to the exacting MIL-PRF-32383/4X specification.

“Soldier power demands have continually increased, requiring centralized, rugged and wearable power solutions,” said Doug Petito, Senior Vice President, Bren-Tronics, Inc. “Our CWB enables immediate integration into the NW, IVAS, and NGSW systems. Leveraging our 48 years of design and manufacturing experience in delivering millions of batteries to the Military, Bren-Tronics stands ready to meet the U.S. Army’s power requirements today and in the future.”

About Bren-Tronics, Inc.
Bren-Tronics (Commack, NY) is a small business that has been designing and manufacturing portable power solutions for the warfighter since 1973. Bren-Tronics is the world leader in the design and production of military rechargeable batteries, chargers, and power systems.
More information at https://www.bren-tronics.com/

Media Contacts
Kyle Roelofs
Bren-Tronics
kroelofs@bren-tronics.com
631-670-2726

Arthur Germain
Communication Strategy Group
+1 631-239-6335
agermain@gocsg.com

