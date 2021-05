New Poll Says 60% Of Parents Know More About Their Child's Favorite Video Games Than They Do About Their Classwork

Child gaming

ESX360 Survey Finds Kids Gaming Is Up 40-60% More Than Pre-Pandemic

MONTREAL, NEW YORK, CANADA, May 14, 2021 / EINPresswire.com / -- In a recent poll, conducted by ESX360, a leading esports apparel brand, statistics show that notonly has gaming grown exponentially during the pandemic among kids ages 6 -14 but parentsare now more supportive of their kids gaming as a way to keep them safe and connected totheir friends during the pandemic.The online study, conducted in early May 2021, polled 2,000 mothers of children between theages of 6-14 and here are some of the surprising findings:● Over 60% of respondents said they know more about their child's favorite video gamesthan they do about their classes at school.● 75% of all respondents said their child’s gaming has increased since the pandemic.● 53% are more supportive of their child's video game habits now as a way to keep theirchild occupied while they work and 47% said it’s a way to keep their child connected totheir friends during the pandemic.● 48% of respondents said that their child would wear authentic gaming gear while playingvideo games as a means to boost their confidence and about 42% said to be morecomfortable.Jon Gurman, CEO of ESX360 explained, “This research proves out what we knew anecdotally:kids are gaming more than ever and most parents are completely supportive of it. In fact, we’reexperiencing tremendous growth as parents realize esports inspired apparel can make their kidslook and feel like a pro when gaming which leads to higher self esteem and ultimately, happierkids. As a leader in the space, ESX360 knows the benefits of supporting kids as they play andstream, which has never been more important than during this past year. We get it. We aregamers, too.”Full survey results may be viewed at https://www.esx360.com/pages/survey