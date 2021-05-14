New Poll Says 60% Of Parents Know More About Their Child's Favorite Video Games Than They Do About Their Classwork
ESX360 Survey Finds Kids Gaming Is Up 40-60% More Than Pre-PandemicMONTREAL, NEW YORK, CANADA, May 14, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- In a recent poll, conducted by ESX360, a leading esports apparel brand, statistics show that not
only has gaming grown exponentially during the pandemic among kids ages 6 -14 but parents
are now more supportive of their kids gaming as a way to keep them safe and connected to
their friends during the pandemic.
The online study, conducted in early May 2021, polled 2,000 mothers of children between the
ages of 6-14 and here are some of the surprising findings:
● Over 60% of respondents said they know more about their child's favorite video games
than they do about their classes at school.
● 75% of all respondents said their child’s gaming has increased since the pandemic.
● 53% are more supportive of their child's video game habits now as a way to keep their
child occupied while they work and 47% said it’s a way to keep their child connected to
their friends during the pandemic.
● 48% of respondents said that their child would wear authentic gaming gear while playing
video games as a means to boost their confidence and about 42% said to be more
comfortable.
Jon Gurman, CEO of ESX360 explained, “This research proves out what we knew anecdotally:
kids are gaming more than ever and most parents are completely supportive of it. In fact, we’re
experiencing tremendous growth as parents realize esports inspired apparel can make their kids
look and feel like a pro when gaming which leads to higher self esteem and ultimately, happier
kids. As a leader in the space, ESX360 knows the benefits of supporting kids as they play and
stream, which has never been more important than during this past year. We get it. We are
gamers, too.”
Full survey results may be viewed at https://www.esx360.com/pages/survey
