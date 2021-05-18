Waveband Communications, Inc Expands its Product Line with the Addition of its Motorola APX 900 Accessories
Motorola APX 900 compatible two-way radio accessories from Waveband Communications are now available.
Our new line of APX 900 accessories will provide radio users with a great alternative to Motorola OEM that provides exceptional reliability.”ELDERSBURG, MARYLAND, UNITED STATES, May 18, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Waveband Communications, Inc today announced the expansion of its product line to include high-quality two-way radio accessories for the Motorola APX 900 Portable Radio. The two-way radio accessories are compatible with the Motorola APX 900 and offer another way for public safety to find reliable communication products at an OEM comparable level.
— Nicholas Hohman
The product line for the Motorola APX 900 handheld radio will now include high-capacity batteries, battery chargers, remote speaker microphones, surveillance kits, receive-only earpieces, and cases.
“By adding these products, we will be able to support those using the Motorola APX900 in critical industries such as transportation, public safety, and hospitality.” Says Nick Hohman, Vice President of Waveband Communications. “Our new line of APX 900 accessories will provide radio users with a great alternative to Motorola OEM that provides exceptional reliability while at the same time provide departments that have financial constraints with significant cost savings. As a company committed to quality and reliability, we look forward to supporting the Motorola APX 900 today and in the future.”
The accessories will be available on May 15, 2021, starting at USD 15.49. For more information on Motorola APX 900 accessories visit Motorola APX 900 product showcase page.
About Waveband Communications, Inc: Waveband Communications was founded in April of 2002 to custom engineer and deliver products to better service the two-way radio accessory needs of critical communication users. Over the last decade, Waveband has emerged as the premier provider of services and products to the critical communications industry.
Nicholas Hohman
Waveband Communications
+1 8008061076
nickhohman@wvbandcoms.com
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn