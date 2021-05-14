Route 1015 (Wambaugh Hollow Road) Bridge Replacement in Somerset County

​The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT), in accordance with Governor Tom Wolf’s COVID-19 mitigation efforts, will conduct a virtual plans display to inform the public of the proposed bridge replacement on Route 1015 (Wambaugh Hollow Road) in Allegheny Township, Somerset County.

The project will include the replacement of the existing bridge on Route 1015 (Wambaugh Road) over the Raystown Branch of the Juniata River with a single span reinforced concrete spread box beam bridge. The project will also consist of minor roadway approach work including guide rail updates and roadway approach paving. The detour route for this project is anticipated to be in place for 20 weeks.

The virtual display website will be available to view and to leave comments from Friday, May 21, 2021 - Friday, June 4, 2021. Its purpose is to provide the public an opportunity to review and comment on the proposed project.

To access the project information, please go to www.penndot.gov/district9. From there, click on Public Meetings under District Links on the right-hand side, then choose Somerset County and the Route 1015 Bridge Replacement project page.

Representatives from PennDOT will answer questions and receive comments through the website or by contacting the project manager listed below. Additionally, anyone with knowledge of historic resources in the project area should view the virtual plans presentation and submit comments through the website or by contacting the project manager.

Pursuant to Title VI of the Civil Rights Act of 1964, PennDOT does not discriminate on the basis of race, color, national origin, gender, age, or disability. If you feel that you have been denied the benefits of, or participation in a PennDOT program or activity, you may contact the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation, Bureau of Equal Opportunity, DBE/Title VI Division at 717-787-5891 or 800-468-4201.

If you require additional information concerning this project or virtual plans display, please contact James F. Bittner, Jr., PennDOT Project Manager, by phone (814) 696-7184 or email jambittner@pa.gov.

MEDIA CONTACT: Tara M. Callahan-Henry – 814-696-7101