Reed Promoted to Director at New Hanover Juvenile Detention Center

The Division of Adult Correction and Juvenile Justice has named Elderwin Reed as director of the New Hanover Juvenile Detention Center in Castle Hayne.

In this position, Reed provides operational oversight and direction to New Hanover JDC, located near Wilmington. The facility is one of seven state-operated juvenile detention centers Juvenile detention centers are secure, temporary facilities where a juvenile will stay while waiting to go to court or until a placement can be arranged. Youths are typically housed in a detention center closest to their home county.

“Elderwin is extremely dedicated to Juvenile Justice and readily accepts the challenges of working with at-risk youth,” said Angela Smith, the facility operations director for the Juvenile Justice Section. “He is a strong and motivated mentor to his staff and takes tremendous pride in the quality of his work. We are fortunate to expand the role of Elderwin as we continue to provide effective intervention with the young people that we serve.”

Reed has been the center supervisor at New Hanover JDC since August 2013. He was first hired in April 2008 as a youth counselor technician. He became acting center supervisor in June 2012 before his promotion to center supervisor.

Reed is a 2000 graduate of East Carolina University and served in the U.S. Air Force from 2000-2004, specializing in supply management and logistics. After he left the military, Reed worked in the mental health field, and was a mental health case manager prior to joining Juvenile Justice.

###