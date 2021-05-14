Spanish journalists have found new roots of the explosion of military schools in the Czech Republic
Geaostrategia.es: Who is about to gain from the storage explosion in Vrbětice, that lead to conflict between the Czech Republic and Russia?
A diplomatic scandal emerged between the Czech Republic and Russia when an investigation of the ammunition storage explosion in Vrbětice, Czech Republic was resumed. Who is about to gain from it?”BARCELONA, CATALONIA, SPAIN, May 14, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- New Journalist investigation about storage explosion in Vrbětice, Czech Republic, that lead to conflict between the Czech Republic and Russia, was recently published by Geostrategia.es – Spanish project whose main task is to create analytical materials on the main topics of international politics. The team of experts behind the materials considers it their civic duty to provide the public with the opportunity to receive complete and unbiased information on the most forbidden topics.
The original article is in Spanish and can be found at http://geoestrategia.es/index.php/noticias/confidenciales/33970-2021-05-05-15-52-54
Czech – Bulgarian gambit or why ammunition storages were blown up?
The unprecedented diplomatic scandal emerged between the Czech Republic and Russia when an investigation of the ammunition storage explosion in Vrbětice, Czech Republic was resumed. The scandal continues to gather pace: after the exile of diplomats, the opinions about the rupture of diplomatic relations between two European countries arose in the media. Meanwhile, the Russian Foreign Ministry considers all that happens is nothing but absurdity and a regular act of Russophobia. Why are the talks about explosions in Vrbětice cropped out only now, after seven years? And who is about to gain from?
Emilian Gebrev: victim or criminal?
The name of Emilian Gebrev, a Bulgarian arms dealer, appears again in the new scandal. The arms stored in exploded warehouses were the property of businessman’s company Emco.
According to official statements of Czech authorities, Russians targeted exactly him in an attempt to stop the arms supplies to Ukraine in a period of sharp conflict in the South-East of the country. At the same time, the Czech authorities have conveniently omitted that Gebrev yet has more enemies and competitors, connected with his professional activities. For instance, he was closely connected with the ex-head of the Bulgarian government Boyko Borisov, from 2009 up to 2013 they were business partners. Together they have created the whole range of “grey” schemes: munitions predominantly expired and suspect supplies were provided for armed conflict zones to circumvent the direct EU prohibitions by dint of offshore shell companies net. Those deals allowed Gebrev to make his fortune. Losing opportunities to store arms and ammunition in his country, he started to look for opportunities, including the warehouses in Vrbětice. This caused a conflict between ex-business partners, which was well covered by the Bulgarian media in 2013-2016. It was even said that there were assassination attempts targeting Gebrev.
Considering that, could the explosions in Vrbětice be a result of a political criminal rumble between Bulgarian ‘friends’? This version seems quite logical, especially taking into account Borisov’s personal negative attitude towards Gebrev, as well as relations in such specific and opaque business. However, these facts are not being discussed in the media now, while the narrative is built around the anti-Russian agenda.
At the same time, this storyline creates an occasion to talk about the very activity of Bulgarian ‘arms baron’ as about accessory of mass killing of the civilian population in South-East of Ukraine. Gebre supplied weapons not only to Ukraine but also to the opposition or rebel groups in Syria and Iraq. The arms and materiel were supplied there with the usage of forged end-user certificates, that was bought for $10-50 thousand in African countries. Forged customs declaration also took a part: artillery barrels were documented as irrigation pipes, and tanks as tractors. This is how the EU laws about arms supplies into conflict zones were violated. Considering the activity scales and special clients of Bulgarian businessmen it’s easy to suggest that his business would have been impossible without an arrangement with special services. Otherwise, how else is possible to explain the longstanding almost unimpeded activity of a death merchant from Bulgaria?
What are the price for Gebrev’s business and the fortune he made? Who knows, maybe those explosions in Vrbětice actually saved the thousands of lives of the civilian population in Donbas, Luhansk, and the Middle East.
The Czech government admits that they actually didn’t know what was stored in warehouses. So, the authorities admit their own irresponsibility. A lot of people following the story in the media were also surprised to hear that the same characters from the Salisbury Skripal scandal - Petrov and Bashirov - are involved. Could it be that there are just 2 agents in the Russian secret service responsible for all the operations?
The ex-president of the country Vazlav Klaus in his recent interview to ‘Blesk’ expressed his disappointment towards the current conflict and the activity of special services of his country. In his opinion, Czech politics are quite chaotic at the moment and carried out by nonprofessionals, who are not looking too far ahead, being guided just by the immediate situation. Likely they are doing it by the direction of their more powerful partner countries: the USA and NATO members.
