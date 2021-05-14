Mary Ambrefe of Widow Rising to be Featured on Close Up Radio

NORWOOD, MASSACHUSETTS, UNITED STATES, May 14, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Losing a spouse can be one of the most devastating events one will ever experience. Life is changed in an instant and you are mired in sorrow. While we all grieve in our own way, eventually with healthy coping strategies you learn not to get stuck but rather forge a path forward. As you move through the grieving process, you may wish to consider a professional Widow Coach to help you plan your future, keep you grounded, navigate your life’s journey with greater ease and acceptance, and welcome change with positivity and renewed hope for a brighter, healthier future.

Mary Meade Ambrefe, Pharm.D., BCGP, is a professional Certified Health Coach, Certified Widow Coach, Clinical Pharmacist and owner of Widow Rising.

“One of the most gratifying facets of my coaching is how I understand the impact of your loss and what you may be experiencing from my own personal journey,” says Mary. “In a safe and supportive space, I offer you resources and tools to facilitate a transformative process, doing the necessary work of managing your grief and learning to find purpose and joy again.”

Prior to becoming a Coach, Mary was a registered Pharmacist for over 30 years. Along with her husband Brian, also a pharmacist, they witnessed a trend of overprescribing medication which put patients at risk for medication related problems and potentially serious outcomes. Realizing how critically important it was to prevent disease before it starts and minimize the problem of overmedicating, they completed a rigorous Health Coaching Certificate program intent on opening up a wellness practice. Sadly, Brian suddenly passed away before they could realize their dream. As Mary grieved and came to terms with her loss, she realized how many widows like herself were in need of guidance. In October of 2020 she became a Certified Widow Coach determined to help others find a much needed support system, rebuild their lives, and be restored to wellness.

“As a coach, the cornerstone of my work is to ask appropriate questions that really encourage you to dig deep and examine your thoughts, sort through your feelings, and approach difficult transitions so you can focus on action that is meaningful to you and your life story.”

Mary says it is completely natural to always grieve for our loved ones but there is a growth progression that prevents us from getting stuck in our sorrow.

Her wonderfully effective coping strategies include practicing self-care and mindfulness techniques like journaling and meditation.

Through her unique widow coaching program Mary offers the most insightful coping strategies and amazing tools comprised of four pillars, emotional coaching, health and wellness, a legacy guide so the widow can honor the life of her spouse and her own, and medication consultation to help her clients manage any meds they may be using. The widow or widower is guided in the direction of life affirming growth.

“We each can be the hero of our own story when we choose how we want to inspire the world,” says Mary. “While honoring your loved one, you will determine what direction you wish to go and achieve self-discovery in the process. With purpose and passion, I will partner with you to help you get there.”

For more information visit www.widowrising.com

Written By: Beatrice Maria Centeno