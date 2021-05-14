The marketing rule of 7: Possession of mindshare and conversions

All companies share at least some similar goals, such as raising brand awareness and turning potential customers into brand ambassadors.

But what does it mean to raise brand awareness?

Exposure, exposure, exposure.

Otherwise known as the marketing rule of 7.

What is the marketing rule of 7?

The marketing rule of 7 stipulates that a potential customer must communicate with a brand at least 7 times before making a purchase. An ‘interaction’ can be almost anything – as long as your brand connects with your intended audience in some way.

Whether it’s a driver seeing your billboard on the side of the highway, an Instagram user scrolling past a targeted ad, or a word of mouth from a colleague, your brand is exposed to the front of people.

But does the marketing rule of 7 apply everywhere or only to certain brands?

How the marketing rule of 7 applies to large and small purchases

In general, the marketing rule of 7 applies to high value purchases.

Why?

Because it is very convincing for a person to spend a nice penny on a brand for which they have never bought anything.

For example, consider buying a new mattress.

Mattresses are not only expensive, but your mattress is something you use every night, and its quality directly affects your sleep.

So would you buy a mattress from a brand you have never heard of?

For many consumers, the answer is no.

The mattress brands that are most in your mind are Sleep Number, Tempur-Pedic Mattress Company or Casper.

This is probably the first place someone is going to look for a new mattress, simply because they have heard of it and they know that companies have sold thousands of mattresses. Many customers do not even need to hear from a friend that their products are of good quality – they only trust well-known brands.

On the other hand, low-cost purchases are not such a big deal, which is why people are more willing to take chances.

Some businesses that sell small, inexpensive items simply market their products by placing them right in front of a potential customer while buying. Packets of gum at the checkout of a grocery store are a classic example of the strategy.

How to convey your marketing message

So now that we’ve determined what the 7 marketing rule is and why it’s important, let’s discuss how your brand can implement this rule in your ads.

1. Identify your intended audience

There are so many ways a potential customer can communicate with your brand. The choice of the 7 ways you will expose your brand to a target audience depends heavily on who exactly you want to achieve.

Do you sell products or services intended for elderly customers? If so, you may need an omnichannel strategy, as 38% of Americans older than 70 do not have a smartphone, according to AARP.

Does Generation Z include in your target audience? Then you might want to improve your social media presence and not waste your time on television commercials as Gen Z spends overwhelmingly more time on their phones than in front of the TV, according to Business Insider.

Whoever you are trying to reach, there are interactions that make sense, and some are not.

2. Get recognition from your target audience

When someone starts recognizing your brand name, they are more likely to make a purchase.

So how can brands increase their interaction with an ideal customer?

If you are willing to spend, you can opt for a television ad or an ad in a popular magazine.

More affordable options take advantage of your social media presence, though you may want to hire a social media strategy for the best results.

When we say 7 interactions, we do not necessarily mean 7 different types of interactions. If Instagram is your best tool, you can focus heavily at least once a day on creating a unique message and producing targeted ads for browsers on social media.

The key is, no matter what marketing channel you choose, it can house your marketing message with many operations. Post on social media daily, post your ads all over the city, connect regularly with other brands – the list goes on. Just do not be ashamed.

3. Gain the trust of prospective customers

It’s one thing to get a permanent place in the forefront of consumers. It’s another problem to trust your brand to the point where they make a purchase.

Advertising exists in many forms. Ads with very few words or information, such as billboards, posters, and small print ads, may increase brand awareness but may not necessarily build trust.

Inbound marketing, such as content marketing or social media campaigns, can be the driving force that convinces more skeptical consumers to commit. When your brand delivers content across the industry, people can learn from your expertise and trust your products or services.

Take Melissa & Doug, for example. They are a popular children’s toy business. They have built trust in the parent community by establishing themselves as knowledgeable, creative and sensitive, mainly through their Pinterest page. The page is full of ideas for fun activities and crafts for parents and children to do together.

Just look at how much content they put together on sensory bins alone (and it does not even scratch the surface).

Measuring brand success

Your brand therefore follows the marketing rule of 7. How do you know if it works?

Many brands ask their customers if they can send a customer survey to them after they complete their purchase. In this survey, there is often the question, “How did you hear about us?”

The answers to the question often tell you the marketing effort that works best and the one that can make adjustments.

For example, if one channel, such as social media, is always the best response, it may give you an idea that the marketing rule of 7 has a strong impact on that particular channel. But if almost no one responds that they heard about your business through your print ads, you may be able to shift the budget of the method.

You can also use Google Analytics to track website traffic and social media conversations, to let you know which posts are popular with consumers and which have been less successful.

No matter how you measure your success, stay alert. This is what the marketing rule of 7 is all about.