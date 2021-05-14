SOWLO BY KW.Y.IT / EXPRESSION OF A LIFE’S JOURNEY
SowLo album takes us on a music journey of the trials and tribulations of life.
Meet Kw.Y.IT:
Kw.Y.IT is a rapper, singer, songwriter and producer who has just released his debut album SowLo on Soundcloud.
His soulful RnB music is inspired by the spiritual and mental challenges he has faced during his journey to Christ and his life. Through these trials, his faith has been restored and activated through the love he has been shown.
As well as his journey with Christ influencing his work, his family are also a great source of inspiration. Also, the belief that talent should not be buried but celebrated and rejoiced.
His recent album release SowLo is a journey through the difficulties this artist, and most of us face within our lives. Living in a world filled with people, but at times, feeling so alone.
Kw told us: “If there’s anything worth giving and receiving in this life, it’s love. So to all, Sow Love”.
SowLo:
SowLo is a noteworthy RnB and hip-hop album that showcases beautiful musical compositions filled with soulful melodies, charismatic singing and powerful rapping.
Listeners are taken on a journey through Kw’s life, with each song unveiling a different aspect such as; love, religion, money, graduations, cultural pressures, relationships, discrimination, hope and belief in oneself.
The album opens with a slow-tempo soulful and emotive song, setting an engaging atmosphere for the listeners.
Multiple layered backing vocals and a deep subwoofer create a thick texture. Kw communicates his feelings of love and commitment through heartfelt lyrics such as: “all that I do, what wouldn’t I do, all the things I do, what wouldn’t I do, for you, I do, for you”.
This talented artist displays a captivating and emotional vocal performance in “ComplyCatted” which invoke strong feelings of exasperation within a relationship.
Kw switches the energy of the album with his song “Psynce”. This track has a powerful and hard-hitting vibe which displays impressive rapping skills and expert storytelling through intricate wordplay.
The closing song to the album is a message to all his listeners not to give up on their dreams. Regardless of your journey or your position in life, keep believing and keep the faith.
SowLo is an album that people will easily relate to. Kw.Y.IT incorporates soulful melodies, emotive lyrics and powerful performances. If you enjoy music from artists such as J. Cole and B.o.B, then Kw.Y.IT will fit perfectly on your playlist.
What’s next:
Kw.Y.IT hopes the seed of love will be sown into listeners hearts through his music. He has a message for all his fans: “Even if you’re solo, don’t forget to SowLo”.
