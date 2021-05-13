Facebook announces new tools and resources for Asian and Pacific Island Heritage Month

Asian and Pacific Island Heritage Month is underway, and this week Facebook did it announced a series of new opportunities to promote API businesses, and to support API communities, particularly affected by the COVID-19 pandemic.

As explained by Facebook:

“Small businesses were devastated by the pandemic, and businesses owned by women and diverse businesses were hit even harder. A recent study shows that API businesses were most negatively affected by all demographic groups, with a 20% decrease in working business owners from February to December last year. ‘

Even more recently, Asian communities have experienced increasing attacks and racial violence, stemming from the pandemic that makes this year’s API Heritage Month an even more important event to support and to show solidarity with API people.

To help with this, Facebook has pledged $ 2 million in support of the API small business community, which it will allocate to business owners and groups to raise awareness of API brands.

In addition, Facebook is also launching a new “Support for Asian-owned businesses” featured in users’ news feeds during the month.

As you can see here, the new promotion will help maximize the awareness of API businesses by showcasing their products and offerings directly in the mainstream.

Facebook will also be highlighting collections through collections within Facebook Shops and Instagram Shops throughout the month.

And finally, Facebook’s running for a week too ‘Enhance APIevent, which it will provide resources, training and inspiration that “showcase the rich diversity of the API community and help people discover small businesses owned by APIs”.

“The week will include dedicated training and entrepreneurial perspectives to spur future growth, including a conversation with Roy Choi, a renowned restaurateur and business leader.“

During the week, a variety of information sessions on well-known events are presented. You can register for the Amplify API event here.

These announcements are in addition to those of Facebook already launched comment alert features on Facebook, which will now include hints about malicious language that could affect the API community, as well as a push to #StopAsianHate in the US. Facebook also added new stickers and AR tools to help users celebrate API Heritage Month.

Again, given the current situation regarding our API communities, it is more important than ever that people show support where they can, and these new initiatives will help raise awareness among Facebook users.