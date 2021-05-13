Updated with Video Suspect Sought in an Assault with a Dangerous Weapon (Vehicle) Offense: 2100 Block of 24th Place, Northeast

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department's Fifth District seek the public’s assistance in identifying a suspect in reference to an Assault with a Dangerous Weapon (Vehicle) offense that occurred on Friday, May 7, 2021, in the 2100 block of 24th Place, Northeast.

At approximately 6:56 am, the suspect stole a vehicle at the listed location. While the suspect was attempting to flee, the suspect purposefully stuck a pedestrian then fled the scene. The victim was transported to an area hospital for treatment of life threatening injuries.

The suspect was captured by a nearby camera and can be seen in the photo and video below:

https://youtu.be/hDUux3r0KUs

Anyone who can identify this individual or who has knowledge of this incident should take no action but call police at (202) 727-9099 or text your tip to the Department's TEXT TIP LINE at 50411. Crime Solvers of Washington, DC currently offers a reward of up to $1,000 to anyone who provides information that leads to the arrest and indictment of the person or persons responsible for a crime committed in the District of Columbia.