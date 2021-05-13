Twitter is close to reopening public profile verification applications

Here is potentially good news for those who want to raise money via their Twitter presence.

According to reverse engineering expert Jane Manchun Wong, who knows about such things, and has a variety of connections in Twitter HQ, wants the platform reopen public profile verification applications from next week.

Several sources have informed me that Twitter plans to launch the new self-earned verification request form next week https://t.co/vI4q63WwJe Jane Manchun Wong @wongmjane 13 May 2021

As you may recall from Twitter, in November announced that it will then be to reopen applications for verification in 2021 public requests interrupted in 2017 due to confusion about what exactly the blue tick in the app indicated. Twitter then provided more details about its revised verification guidelines, and when they take effect, in January, noting that public applications will reopen “in the next few months“.

It now seems like it’s about to happen. Jane Manchun Wong too recently shared some new screenshots of the updated authentication request process, guiding users through the various steps and referrals required to apply for the coveted blue tick.

As you can see here, the new process will be limited to accounts that fall into these six categories:

Activist, organizer or influencer

Company, brand or organization

Entertainments or entertainment groups

Government official or affiliate

Journalist or news organization

Professional sports of e-sports entity

So not everyone can apply, but then it is likely that everyone has some form of influence, so you can always try to get away with the technical aspect.

But the requirements for application set a rather high standard – here it is for example some of the evidence required to validate an Influencer request:

So you may not, at least not yet, but maybe you will apply for your business, or you may have a client who qualifies in one of these categories.

If you do, you’ll probably have a way to figure it out soon – Wong’s tweet noting that Twitter wants to reopen applications next week has been loved by various Twitter staff, with even Kayvon Beykpour, Twitter chief. participate in the discussion in the comments.

It seems to add some weight to the claim. So you should probably start getting your application details in order, and get ready to start your search for a famous person on Twitter.

Or, do not.

It probably does not really matter a lot if you have a verified profile or not. Of course you get access to some extra features, and there’s the extra credibility that the little tick is next to your username. But in real world terms, nobody really cares.

Unless you are pretending to be confused about what your official, real Twitter channel is, the value is probably not that significant.

But again, tweets also appear in Google search results, and an official profile looks better.

I do not know – it can be worth it if you difficult new requirements.

We will keep you informed of any progress.