DOT NEWS RELEASE: MAY 15 UPDATE TO SCHEDULE FOR PUBLIC ACCESS TO KUHIO HIGHWAY IN HANALEI

LIHUE – The Hawaii Department of Transportation (HDOT) provides the following update for scheduled single lane public access to Kuhio Highway (Route 560) on the north shore of Kauai at mile marker 1 approaching Hanalei Bridge (“Hanalei Hill”).

The updated schedule for public access for passenger vehicles begins Saturday, May 15, and is as follows. Please note that access schedules may vary by day, and from weekday to weekend. Also, weekday times will likely be modified after school gets out for the summer on May 28.

Every Saturday beginning this Saturday May 15:

Public access: 5:30 a.m. to 8:00 a.m. (Hanalei side goes first)

8:30 a.m. to 9:00 a.m.

9:30 a.m. to 10:00 a.m.

10:30 a.m. to 11:00 a.m.

11:30 a.m. to 12:00 p.m.

12:30 p.m. to 1:00 p.m.

1:30 p.m. to 2:00 p.m.

2:30 p.m. to 3:00 p.m.

3:30 p.m. to 4:00 p.m.

4:30 p.m. to 5:00 p.m.

5:30 p.m. to 11:00 p.m.

Every Mon, Tue, Thu, Fri beginning Monday May 17:

Public access: 5:30 a.m. to 7:45 a.m. (Hanalei side goes first)

1:00 p.m. to 2:30 p.m. (Princeville side goes first)

5:30 p.m. to 11:00 p.m. (Princeville side goes first)

Every Wed beginning Wednesday May 19:

Public access: 5:30 a.m. to 7:45 a.m. (Hanalei side goes first)

12:00 p.m. to 1:30 p.m. (Princeville side goes first)

5:30 p.m. to 11:00 p.m. (Princeville side goes first)

Every Sunday (no change to current schedule):

Public access: 5:30 a.m. to 11:00 p.m. (Hanalei side goes first)

Public safety is the top priority during this phase of the emergency work. Until the slope is fully stabilized above and below Kuhio Highway at mile marker 1, single lane access without a pilot vehicle escort is not possible. The public access schedule is in place to ensure safe, efficient single lane alternating movement through the area.

Updates on the slope stabilization and the public access schedule will continue to be posted at https://hidot.hawaii.gov/2021-hanalei-hill-landslide/.

