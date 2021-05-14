YouTube announces its first #BeautyFest creator event ever

If you work for a beauty or fashion brand, it’s worth noting: YouTube is holding for the first time this week # BeautyFest Event, which will feature a variety of beauty creators on the platform, sharing tips, notes and guides on the latest trends and changes in the industry.

As explained by Youtube:

“#BeautyFest is not just about tips and tutorials (though we love it too!). We brought together beauty creators, industry professionals and public figures to speak to the hottest of today, with a diverse mix of professional perspectives. They will inform us all about a variety of industry-specific topics – from incredibly informative tips for beauty, wellness and health to important conversations about enhancing diversity and equity in the beauty landscape. ‘

The event can provide a wealth of insight for beauty marketers and creators, who have become a much larger part of the broader YouTube ecosystem.

Indeed, YouTube says that between 2014 and 2018, the number of fashion and beauty channels on the platform grew by 6x, and interest has expanded even further over the past year, amid the rising e-commerce boom accelerated by the pandemic. And with YouTube also now offering AR Try makeup tools, along with other promotional options, it can make the platform an important focus channel for beauty brands.

As such, the insights shared as part of #BeautyFest can very well reform your campaigns and / or approach – or at the very least, it can introduce you to a variety of beauty creators to follow and possibly collaborate with future initiatives.

Among the various celebrities participating are actor Gwyenth Paltrow will give TikTok star Addison Rae a 90s style, singer and actor Selena Gomez will surprise creator Melissa Alatorre with a meeting, while musician Pharrell Williams will talk about his skincare routine. YouTube also offers special discounts from brands such as Mented Cosmetics, Birchbox and The Lip Bar as part of the live event.

It may be worth taking the time to agree – or catch up on the content if you get the chance.

You can tune in to #BeautyFest tomorrow YouTube.com/Fashion of 13:00 PT / 16:00 ET.