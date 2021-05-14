Pinterest tests that work directly with new creator opportunity

Since live streaming is currently available on almost every major social platform, it’s not surprising to see that Pinterest is also looking at its own live streaming options to promote creators, and to promote engagement with the app.

As reported by TechCrunch, later this month, Pinterest is hosting a three-day virtual event, featuring a series of live sessions from creators and celebrities, which will be available directly in the Pinterest app.

Pinterest Communications Manager Marie-Joelle Ouer also shared this update on Twitter:

We test live opportunities! @Pinterest will bring creators and pinners together for a virtual 3-day event on May 24-26 on the app. We give Pinners access to live studio-style sessions directly on Pinterest. https://t.co/nWR1iLB3XM – Marie-Joëlle Ouer (@mariejoelle) 13 May 2021

By tapping the link, you’re going to a new Pinterest Live page, which gives an overview of all the live events scheduled in the app.

Pinterest notes that the events will be only available for Pinners in the US, and in-app only, on both iOS and Android.

“Pinners can participate in a session directly with Pinterest creator Jonathan Van Ness and learn new morning rituals and self-care routines, or learn how to style your wardrobe with fashion designer Rebecca Minkoff. Other popular creators include Pinterest creator GrossyPelosi who Pinners will show how to make an easy summer dessert, Peter Som will show how to make his most saved recipe and Hannah Bronfman will show you how to create the perfect home spa night, among other things. ‘

Pinners can comment to communicate with creators during their streams, but there will be no shopping features in this initial test. But it’s undoubtedly coming – with TikTok giving its own broadcast in-store live streams, you can bet Pinterest is watching the same as well, linking its extensive catalog of product pins to a live-streaming experience that will ultimately enable all Pinners to broadcast live and promote their products within the app.

Which makes sense, especially given the popularity of food and beauty content on the platform. Through live streaming, chefs will be able to guide Pinners through their recipes, while beauty creators have a direct option to showcase different products better.

In this respect, live streaming looks perfect in the Pinterest ecosystem – and if you also think that vvideo views within Pins increased more than 3x in 2020 there is clearly a demand for more video content in the app.

So it seems likely that sooner or later we will see a broader implementation of Pinterest’s live streaming tools – but for now, it will be limited to this new test, which takes place between May 24 and 26. and will help give Pinterest more insight into the development of the option.

In addition, on May 27, Pinterest will also host a Pinterest Creators Connect event, which is separate from this live series, but is likely to provide a more in-depth overview of the plans for Pinterest live. streams.

If you want to use Pins in your digital marketing endeavor, it may be worth agreeing.

You can reply to the Pinterest Creators Connect event here.