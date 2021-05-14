Twitter launches DM username search tool for Android, flags come option to search by message text

It came a long time ago, but Twitter eventually added its DM search bar on Android, bringing it in line with iOS, which had the option to search DMs by username. since 2019.

We’ve brought the DM search bar to Android and set up an enhanced version that lets you search for all your old conferences, not just the latest ones. Are you waiting for the option to search for message content in your DMs? We are working on launching it later this year! https://t.co/wAQxSokJt6 – Twitter Support (@ TwitterSupport) 13 May 2021

Note that the last point – although it is useful to search by username, would be useful to be able to search on Twitter DM search by message content. Which, according to Twitter, is coming now.

When exactly will Twitter look at expanding its DM search capability, it did not say, but it’s something Twitter has been working on for some time, with many users asking for more options to scan their messages in the past to find specific discussions and content.

Back in January, Twitter noticed that it looked at how it could improve DMs and asked for public comment while in March Debug reported that Twitter planned to launch its updated DM experience in May. This seems unlikely now, given today’s comments – yet it’s clear that Twitter is developing something, and given the recent rate of product and feature launches, it could very well be coming soon.

Twitter it experimented with more advanced search features in the past, such as searching for shared media and links in a specific DM thread. But the ability to search message text is a whole other level, which can make Twitter’s DM tools more functional and give users more incentive to rely on DMs as a primary contact option.

It can also be a valuable addition to your Twitter customer service efforts.

The ability to sort DMs faster can enable you to streamline your DM response – for example, you can search for all users who have asked a specific question about a product, based on a certain keyword or term, and then everyone with relevant information provides updates as it comes.

There is no specific timeline from Twitter yet about the potential DM update, but we will keep you posted on any progress.