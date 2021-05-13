Reddit announces new creative strategies agency to help brands maximize their campaigns on the platform

As he wants to continue to expand his advertising business and take advantage of his commercial opportunities, Reddit has done so announced launching its own creative strategies agency, which will assist businesses looking to leverage Reddit for promotions.

The new agency, called KarmaLab, will be made available to all Reddit advertising partners “via a scale offering depending on the purpose and need of the campaign”.

As explained by Reddit:

“KarmaLab is a team of top-class creative and strategic minds – those who know the ins and outs of Reddit and are backed by media, marketing and advertising industry experience that has uniquely positioned them to lead brands and work together as they make their home on Reddit and in culture. ”

The team will be led by Will Cady, Reddit’s former head of creative strategy, and will provide social listening and trend reporting, community management assistance, creative workshops, campaign development and more.

“KarmaLab is a full-service creative strategies agency delivering campaigns that appeal to and add value to Reddit users while delivering meaningful results.”

The announcement adds to Reddit’s growing advertising offering, which now includes a range video advertising options, including Popular Takeover Postprovides engaging, striking ways to reach the platform’s highly involved communities.

What Reddit’s real power is in this regard. Although Reddit’s audience has achieved less than you can see on other platforms (at 52 million DAU), Reddit houses thousands of highly active, niche subreddit communities, enabling advertisers to reach people based on very specific interests.

Of course, Reddit users have traditionally not been too receptive to ads, but that changes over time, and with the help of KarmaLab, Reddit will try to help businesses create more native advertising campaigns that will stimulate better response and help achieve reach maximize.

This is the next step in Reddit’s ad expansion, which means the company is focusing more on cleaning up its platform, and a safer place for ad placement.

Indeed, last June, Reddit remove thousands of its most controversial communities due to an update of the rules around hate speech. The change comes in response to the #BlackLivesMatter movement in the US, and it has also made the platform a safer, more open option for brands that may have hesitated about Reddit promotions in the past.

With the help of KarmaLab, it can become an even more powerful promotional tool for many brands, while Reddit was also recently established a new partnership agreement with Omnicom Media Group (OMG) which will see OMG’s thousands of advertising customers gain access to a range of strategic and commercial benefits to enhance their Reddit advertising efforts.

Reddit’s advertising system is growing, and that could mean new opportunities. Maybe it’s time to reevaluate your Reddit marketing potential.