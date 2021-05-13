Performance Drone Works Systems to Feature ATAK

Provides Ease of Use to All Military Users

HUNTSVILLE, AL, UNITED STATES, May 13, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Performance Drone Works (PDW) is a startup based in Huntsville, Alabama that engineers and manufactures small unmanned aerial systems for the American warfighter. This year PDW is set to launch their drones featuring a seamless plugin to ATAK, an Android-based geospatial infrastructure, and military situation awareness App, commonly used by Special Operations Command (SOCOM) for coordinating battlespace operations.

Functioning like a cloud system, the drone pilot will be able to provide instant video and communications to distributed members of their team during conflicts. Other competitors in this space have proprietary software systems that require extra time and training for the user, but PDW will provide a plug-and-play experience into the military communications stream. This software is already well established in multiple military programs and used by Homeland Security and the Department of Defense.

This is another giant leap in technology by Performance Drone Works to provide American warfighters with the tools they need to succeed in the field. There is no UAS controller in the field that provides this degree of seamless integration with sUAS users with ATAK, and PDW will be the first.

About Performance Drone Works: Performance Drone Works has a legacy born out of a startup. Emerging from a unique position in professional drone racing, PDW was founded to answer the continual inbound requests for small, high-performance, military grade quadcopters specifically tailored to the warfighter. The heritage of speed and agility remains vital while the addition of advanced ISR capabilities and autonomous features reduces the workload on the warfighter and is a clear point of emphasis.

PDW is growing rapidly with headquarters located in Huntsville, AL. PDW’s first two products (SPARO 20 and SPARO 90) are set to launch in the second half of 2021 with a strong focus on meaningful, operationalized autonomy and A.I. powered ISR that extends the capabilities of our customers.

About

PDW’s driving objective is to produce warfighter centric drone technologies. Every engineering decision is carefully considered alongside warfighter operational behavior – novelty should never eclipse utility. We continually push ourselves to identify the best solution for specific, actual warfighter challenges. Performance Drone Works is headquartered in Huntsville, Alabama.

