Missourians can now apply for a REAL ID at STL Lambert International Airport

JEFFERSON CITY —

Today the Missouri Department of Revenue opened a temporary driver license office inside St. Louis Lambert International Airport (STL). The new office gives Missourians another option to apply for a REAL ID-compliant driver license or nondriver ID card. The state-operated office is located on the lower level of Terminal 1, near the baggage claim. The office will be open Monday through Friday, 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. and Saturdays, from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

“This unique partnership between the Department of Revenue and STL will provide Missourians yet another option to apply for a REAL ID, in a location where travel and security are at the forefront of customers’ minds,” said Director of Revenue Ken Zellers. “Whether a customer is prepared to apply for their REAL ID or simply has a question, our staff is there to help. We look forward to serving the people of Missouri and helping them become REAL ID ready.”

On April 27, U.S. Department of Homeland Security (DHS) Secretary Alejandro N. Mayorkas extended the REAL ID full enforcement date from Oct. 1, 2021, to May 3, 2023, due to circumstances resulting from the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

Beginning May 3, 2023, every air traveler 18 years of age and older will need a REAL ID-compliant driver license or nondriver ID card, or another form of identification accepted by the Transportation Security Administration, to fly within the United States.

Under Missouri law, applying for a REAL ID-compliant driver license or ID card is optional. However, individuals who choose not to get one will still be required to present another form of TSA-approved identification , such as a valid U.S. passport or U.S. passport card, to fly domestically beginning May 3, 2023.

“We are very pleased to be able to offer the public a location where they can acquire a Missouri REAL ID,” said STL’s Airport Director Rhonda Hamm-Niebruegge. “The deadline to have one’s REAL ID is looming. This location allows those using our airport to make sure they can meet that deadline with ease and convenience.”

Also beginning May 3, 2023, individuals will be required to present a REAL ID-compliant driver license or ID card, or another form of acceptable identification, to access federal facilities, including military bases and federal courthouses, and to enter nuclear power plants.

Missourians can also apply for a REAL ID-compliant driver license or ID card at one of the more than 170 contract license office locations throughout the state. Anyone wishing to apply for a REAL ID-compliant license or ID card must notify the person assisting them at the start of their transaction.

Visitors to the temporary driver license office at STL must still bring all documentation required to apply for a REAL ID-compliant driver license or ID card.

The Department’s temporary driver license office at STL is offering driver license services only. For motor vehicle services, customers will need to visit a contract license office or take advantage of the Department’s online services or phone-in registration renewal option.

The Department’s temporary driver license office at STL is scheduled to close Sept. 30, 2021.

Learn more about REAL ID at dor.mo.gov/drivers/real-id-information/ . Information is also available on the TSA website at tsa.gov/real-id and on the DHS website at dhs.gov/real-id .

###