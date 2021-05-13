TikTok launches new #FactCheckYourFeed initiative to promote digital literacy

Incorrect information has become a major focal point for every digital platform, and this week TikTok did the same announced a new initiative to improve digital literacy and stop the spread of misleading reports in its app.

The new campaign is called #FactCheckYourFeed, and aims to equip TikTok users with the skills they need to “critically handle content, navigate our platform safely, and protect themselves from potential harm.”

As you can see in this example, the new initiative will use TikTok excerpts from a range of creators and public figures to outline important lessons to find and avoid misleading information online, all presented in TikTok’s unique style.

As explained by TikTok:

“We take the responsibility to help educate our users seriously, which means ensuring that everyone has access to good, accurate information whenever they need it. To achieve this, it is important that our users are able to correctly identify what they are looking at, and to know if they are possibly getting inaccurate or harmful information. “

Digital literacy is now a critical consideration for social media platforms specifically, with around 71% of the people now get at least some of their news input from social media apps. This makes all social platforms important news sources, and with the real-time, public nature of social feeds, which also lends the medium to misinformation campaigns, and targeted pressure aimed at influencing public action based on changing agendas.

And while TikTok is not considered a major source of such efforts, it is being targeted by misinformation and disinformation groups.

According to the latest platform transparency report, TikTok removed more than 340,000 videos in the U.S. in the second half of last year for violating the rules regarding misinformation, while also being used to spread propaganda and politically focused content different regions.

In some ways, TikTok may be even more important for such efforts, given the popularity among younger audiences. If TikTok can play a role in providing such education to younger user groups, it could help raise awareness going forward, which will better enable people to view such content with a more critical eye in the future.

I mean, really, of course we need to teach literacy in schools, as it is now done in Finland – given the importance of its role in influencing political movements and voter activities around the polls.

But with what’s still seemingly far away, programs like this will have to do, and it’s good to see TikTok taking the initiative and wanting to give more guidance to users on the most important things to look out for, while also telling them communicate in the ways in which they are more comfortable and in which they respond.

“Our ambition is for #FactCheckYourFeed to encourage our community to dig a little deeper and think a little wider. Developing these important skills will not only help people stay online, but also in their daily lives.”

An important and valuable goal, which can have a variety of benefits.