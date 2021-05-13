I-11 Evening Lane and Ramp Closures, Paving Upgrades May 16-20 in Henderson

HENDERSON, NEV. – The Nevada Department of Transportation (NDOT) announces the following nighttime Interstate 11 lane and ramp closures in Henderson.

Sunday Night—Thursday Morning (May 16-20) • There will be a right travel lane closure along southbound Interstate 11 between Wagonwheel and Paradise Hills drives from 7 p.m. until 6 a.m. nightly, starting the evening of May 16 and concluding the morning of May 20 in Henderson. • The southbound Interstate 11 on and offramps at Wagonwheel Drive will be closed from 7 p.m. until 6 a.m. nightly, starting the evening of May 16 and concluding the morning of May 20 in Henderson. •Southbound Interstate 11 from College to Paradise Hills drives will be reduced to one lane from 7 p.m. until 6 a.m. nightly, starting the evening of May 16 and concluding the morning of May 20 in Henderson.

The temporary closures are part of a $12.7 million, 6-mile-long Interstate 11 upgrade between Mile Markers 16.8 and 22.8 that began work late last year. Las Vegas Paving is the general contractor. The project calls for removing the existing 14-year-old rubberized asphalt and replacing it with a crumb rubber overlay for a smoother, rejuvenated driving surface that also dampens ambient noise.

The job additionally repairs concrete slab bridge decks and approaches at East Paradise Hills and College drives, while installing decorative rock at the freeway interchanges for reduced soil erosion and better slope management. Other work entails new bridge painting and drainage enhancements, plus lighting and signage improvements.

Motorists should use caution while travelling through the work zone, heed construction signage, and take alternate detour routes, if possible. NDOT works with Waze to inform the public about planned highway restrictions, but unscheduled construction changes, closures and restrictions are possible due to weather or other factors. For the latest state highway conditions, visit nvroads.com or call 511 before driving.