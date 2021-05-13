Arrests Made in a Robbery (Force and Violence) Offense: 600 Block of H Street, Northwest

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department's Second District announce arrests have been made in reference to a Robbery (Force and Violence) offense that occurred on Thursday, May 13, 2021, in the 600 block of H Street, Northwest.

At approximately 2:17 am, the suspects approached the victim at the listed location. The suspects assaulted the victim and forcibly took the victim’s property. The suspects then fled the scene. The suspects were apprehended by responding officers.

On Thursday, May 13, 2021, 25 year-old William Jackson, of no fixed address, 18 year-old Felicia Campbell-Biggs, of Temple Hills, MD, 18 year-old Antoine Tucker, of Northeast, DC, and 18 year-old Tywon Malcolm, of Southeast, DC, were arrested and charged with Robbery (Force and Violence).