Summary

Company Announcement

JOLLY TIME Pop Corn today issued a voluntary recall of select Healthy Pop® Kettle Corn 100’s (4 count) because they may contain undeclared milk ingredients. People who have an allergy or severe sensitivity to milk run the risk of a serious or life-threatening allergic reaction if they consume the product contained inside the recalled bags.

The products covered by this recall have been regionally distributed to select retailers / warehouses in Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Iowa, Kansas, Minnesota, Missouri, Montana, Nebraska, Nevada, Oregon, South Dakota, Utah, Wisconsin and Wyoming. JOLLY TIME Pop Corn did not distribute these recalled products to any other states.

Retailers States Associated Food Stores Arizona, Colorado, Idaho, Montana, Nevada, Oregon, Utah, Wyoming Independent Stores Colorado, Iowa, Kansas, Minnesota, Nebraska, South Dakota, Wyoming Dillon Stores Kansas, Missouri, Nebraska Fareway Iowa (Sergeant Bluff location only) Ralphs California Thiesen Supply Inc. Iowa, Wisconsin

The specific recalled product information is listed below:

American Pop Corn Company is voluntarily recalling the following JOLLY TIME Healthy Pop® Kettle Corn 100’s (4 count) Microwave Popcorn manufactured on January 25, 2021.

Product Item UPC Production Code Best By Date JOLLY TIME Healthy Pop Kettle Corn 100’s (4 count) 2819000141 1025 (time) 3&4 January 25, 2022 th>

No other JOLLY TIME Pop Corn products, sizes or flavors are recalled.

The recall was initiated after JOLLY TIME was notified by a customer that certain cartons of Healthy Pop Kettle Corn 100’s (4 count) were inadvertently filled with another flavor of popcorn, potentially exposing consumers to undeclared allergen: milk.

No allergic reactions related to this matter have been reported to date. If consumers have an allergy or severe sensitivity to milk, they are encouraged not to consume the product and discard it immediately. JOLLY TIME Pop Corn has informed the FDA of the action.

Consumers with the product noted above can contact JOLLY TIME Pop Corn at 1-712-239-1232 (8 am – 4:45 pm CST, Monday-Friday) or via email at popcorn@jollytime.com.

About JOLLY TIME® Pop Corn JOLLY TIME Pop Corn, of Sioux City, Iowa is an independent and family-owned company, that, since 1914, has produced and marketed the first ever branded popcorn. JOLLY TIME offers a variety of traditional, microwave and read-to-eat popcorn products in grocery stores nationally and in nearly 40 countries around the globe. JOLLY TIME Pop Corn is gluten-free and is made using GMO-free popcorn kernels. Learn more at www.jollytime.com